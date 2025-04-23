HEALTH Jason Biggs Reveals Impressive Weight Loss After Battling Health 'Issues': 'It's Been a Journey' Source: MEGA Jason Biggs showed off his slim figure at the City Harvest Gala in New York City on April 22.

Jason Biggs is looking good! The American Pie star showed off his shocking weight loss while posing on the red carpet at the City Harvest Gala in New York City on Tuesday, April 22.

Source: MEGA The actor revealed he lost 35 pounds after dealing with 'cholesterol issues.'

While speaking with a news publication at the event, Biggs opened up about the health woes he faced that forced him to focus on his diet and shed some pounds. "I had some cholesterol issues," the 46-year-old admitted, comedically adding: "Probably because of the … ice cream pints I would knock back."

After discovering his cholesterol levels were too high, Biggs began paying more attention to what he was eating and committed to a good workout routine. "It’s been a journey," reflected the Wedding Daze actor — who has been sober since 2017 after struggling with alcohol addiction.

Source: MEGA Jason Biggs joked about his love for ice cream potentially leading to his health issues.

Fortunately, Biggs' efforts worked, as he shared: "My cholesterol came down 70 points." Noting it took a "while" to get his health under control, Biggs owned up to still indulging in his guilty pleasure from time to time: ice cream, specifically from Van Leeuwen in the West Village of New York City.

Biggs previously got candid about his health journey more than a year ago, when he appeared as a guest on his wife Jenny Mollen's "All the Fails" podcast in March 2024. Before getting sober roughly eight years ago, Biggs said he successfully hid his addiction from his wife while remaining a functioning alcoholic.

Source: MEGA Jason Biggs has been sober since 2017.

"I'm going to therapy and 'working on things' but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home," he explained at the time. "I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things." Regarding how he kept under Mollen's radar, Biggs told his wife: "I had it figured out to a T — to not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you."

Throughout his struggles with alcohol abuse, Mollen, 45, remained by his side — with the duo still happily married to this day. The Angel actress and Biggs tied the knot in 2008 and share sons Sid, 11, and Lazlo, 7.

Source: MEGA Jason Biggs has been married to Jenny Mollen since 2008.

In April 2023, Biggs gushed over his wife while wishing her a happy anniversary. "Fifteen years, I haven’t been able to keep my eyes off of you," he expressed at the time. You are so stunningly beautiful that it still makes my heart skip a beat. Fifteen years, two kids, and countless kisses later — I am more in love with you than ever."