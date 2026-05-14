Shocking Split! Jason Biggs and Wife Jenny Mollen Break Up After 18 Years of Marriage But Remain on 'Great Terms' as Co-Parents

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Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen are parting ways after 18 years of marriage. The couple's rep confirmed the split on Thursday, May 14, insisting the stars are still on "great terms" despite the sad news. They added that the estranged spouses are "doing great" and are focused on co-parenting their two sons, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8.

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Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Havent' Filed for Divorce Yet

Source: @biggsjason/instagram A source said Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are still 'connected' despite the split.

"They are very much connected," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms." In fact, the source revealed the family was all together to celebrate the actor's 48th birthday on Tuesday, May 12 — though unlike in 2025, Mollen didn't make a post on her Instagram grid to mark the occasion. Biggs last made an appearance on her page as recently as March. No divorce filings have been made yet so far. The My Best Friend's Girl costars got engaged in 2008 and eloped just a few months later before having a small ceremony with their loved ones.

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'I Think I Married the Right Person'

Source: @jennymollen/instagram The couple tied the knot in 2008.

The American Pie alum, 48, and Mollen, 46, admitted to enduring rough patches in their relationship in the past, but Mollen gushed over her man while exclusively chatting with OK! in 2022. "I think I married the right person," she insisted. "I think some of that's just like luck, or maybe karma. Maybe I did something right in this lifetime because I was a disaster in my 20s."

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The Pair Went to Couples Therapy

Source: mega The mom-of-two revealed she and Jason Biggs have gone to couples therapy since they met.

"We just complement each other. We've been in couples therapy since we met — all three of us, collectively: me, my therapist, and Jason. We're all about doing the work," Mollen explained. "I'm not afraid to pivot and take notes and change, and he's an actor, so he likes to have notes. He likes to hear feedback." At the time, she said they would text their therapist whenever an issue would arise. "And then we'll have a session, and we'll both be pissed off, but by the end of it, we're like onto the next," the Girls star shared.

Source: mega The stars' rep said they have 'no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.'