ENTERTAINMENT Jason Isaacs Reveals Shocking Cut Scenes From 'The White Lotus' — Including Another Full-Frontal Moment! Source: HBO Jason Isaacs revealed several scenes from 'The White Lotus' Season 3 were cut. OK! Staff Aug. 23 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Isaacs had much more to offer as Timothy Ratliff in Season 3 of HBO's The White Lotus than what aired on screen — quite literally. Isaacs unveiled that his character's journey involved numerous cut scenes, including a second full-frontal moment that left him disappointed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO Jason Isaacs shared that his character Timothy had a second full-frontal moment cut.

Article continues below advertisement

"There was a second flash in the scene where I flash in my bathrobe…It was quite funny. The conversation carried on and I stood up again, and the thing flashed open and they all went, 'Daaaddd!' It was just funnier the second time. I knew it was, but you didn't need the rest of the scene. That, I was bummed about," Isaacs said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Isaacs also recounted additional deleted moments filled with comedic "gags" for his character. He described one scene where he donned a monk's outfit, darting through the jungle. "I was really bummed by one gag I lost when we landed at the beginning," he recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO Deleted scenes included dark moments involving his son Saxon.

Article continues below advertisement

"Christian [Friedel] said, 'How was your journey?' And I said something like, 'Long layover, but hey, flew commercial, saving the planet,' which is somehow I wanted credit for not flying private like I normally do. I loved that line." Throughout the season, Tim grappled with dark thoughts of taking his own life to escape a legal storm back home stemming from a money laundering investigation. Isaacs revealed scenes where Tim contemplated more than just his own fate, including a moment where he imagined harming his eldest son, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO Jason Isaacs recounted additional comedic gags got lost in the editing process.

Article continues below advertisement

"I remember when we shot it, Patrick's fiancée was in the villa next door and she overheard it," Isaacs recalled. "She didn't want to know [what happened in the episodes] and she hadn't read the scripts, but when Patrick came back, she told him, 'I know how it ends.' And the whole time watching it, she thought it ended with me shooting Patrick." Despite the cut content, Isaacs still earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama at this year's Emmy Awards for his work on the show. He shared his thoughts on his finale performance, saying, "I can't watch myself or think about myself — I think other people on my behalf submitted Episode 8 [for the Emmys]. That [finale] was quite an interesting acting challenge for me, because I had so few words and I was out of my head for four or five episodes."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO Jason Isaacs was nominated for an Emmy for his performance.

Article continues below advertisement

The dramatic finale showcased Tim's desperate attempt to poison his family, aiming to save his youngest son, Lochlan (Sam Nivola), who expressed indifference toward wealth. In a twist, despite his efforts to spare Lochlan, Tim's plans backfire when Lochlan inadvertently consumes a smoothie made with the poisoned blender. "He was suicidal. By the end of Episode 8, he's complete. He's whole," Isaacs reflected. "For Tim, it's an entire personality change. Literally everything in his world had changed by the time he is on the boat at the end, embodying Buddhist principles and accepting fate and being one with mankind and surrendering everything."