'The Worst Bully Ever': 'The White Lotus' Star Jason Isaacs Calls Out 'Global Icon' for His Bad Behavior

He “did all the old tricks of doing a completely different performance off-camera than on,” Isaacs elaborated. “Yeah, it sucked. I’d never seen anything like it. Before, I would’ve licked the ground that this person walked on.”

“When I think someone’s terrible, someone else might think they’re brilliant,” he elaborated. One of the things that’s very charismatic is madness.”

While Isaacs refused to identify who he was speaking about, he said many people he’s worked with in the industry have been “bonkers.”

Regardless, the star made it clear he judges people mostly based on “bad behavior” they exhibit on a set.

“It’s selfishness, cruelty, bullying, or people complaining to the person who’s getting them dressed, who doesn’t get in a year what they earn in a day to pick their filthy underwear off the floor,” he continued, adding he’s aware of when stars don’t show up to work, leave to go home early, use substances and have “prostitutes” at their trailer.

“I come across all that stuff,” he noted.

As for why he wouldn’t call anyone out, Isaacs said, “There is no value, other than masochism and sabotage, in telling people the truth about people I’ve worked with or experiences I’ve had.”

“Acting is all about secrets,” he added.