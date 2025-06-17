'The Worst Bully Ever': 'The White Lotus' Star Jason Isaacs Calls Out 'Global Icon' for His Bad Behavior
The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs revealed one of his “global icon” costars is the “worst bully ever.”
He “did all the old tricks of doing a completely different performance off-camera than on,” Isaacs elaborated. “Yeah, it sucked. I’d never seen anything like it. Before, I would’ve licked the ground that this person walked on.”
'It Sucked'
While Isaacs refused to identify who he was speaking about, he said many people he’s worked with in the industry have been “bonkers.”
“When I think someone’s terrible, someone else might think they’re brilliant,” he elaborated. One of the things that’s very charismatic is madness.”
'Bad Behavior'
Regardless, the star made it clear he judges people mostly based on “bad behavior” they exhibit on a set.
“It’s selfishness, cruelty, bullying, or people complaining to the person who’s getting them dressed, who doesn’t get in a year what they earn in a day to pick their filthy underwear off the floor,” he continued, adding he’s aware of when stars don’t show up to work, leave to go home early, use substances and have “prostitutes” at their trailer.
“I come across all that stuff,” he noted.
As for why he wouldn’t call anyone out, Isaacs said, “There is no value, other than masochism and sabotage, in telling people the truth about people I’ve worked with or experiences I’ve had.”
“Acting is all about secrets,” he added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A Low Salary
Aside from dishing on the naughty behavior of costars, Isaacs spoke about the minuscule amount of money he and his costars received for working on The White Lotus, which was reportedly $40,000 per episode.
“Generally actors don’t talk about pay in public because it’s ridiculously disproportionate to what we do — putting on makeup and funny voices — and just upsets the public,” he shared. “But compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that’s a very low price.”
Regardless of the check, Isaacs made it clear everyone involved in the series still was dying to be a part of it, sharing they “would have paid to be in it.” “We probably would have given a body part,” he jokingly stated.
'Alliances That Formed and Broke'
Isaacs addressed what happened behind-the-scenes of the hit show earlier this year, calling it “to some extent, an open prison camp” in an interview.
"There were alliances that formed and broke, romances that formed and broke, friendships that formed and broke," he continued. "There are tensions and difficulties. I don’t know if they spilled from on screen to off-screen, or if it would have happened anyway. I can’t pretend I wasn’t involved in some off-screen drama.”