Jason Isaacs Backtracks 'Double Standard' Comment About 'White Lotus' Full-Frontal Scene: 'I Said the Wrong Words'

Jason Isaacs is walking back his words. The Archie actor, who was previously asked whether he wore a prosthetic p---- in a scene in The White Lotus, now admitted he regrets his remarks about the biased treatment when it comes to male actors and nudity.

Jason Isaacs admitted he used 'the wrong words' when discussing the full-frontal scene in 'The White Lotus.'

“I said the wrong words in the wrong way. I used the phrase ‘double standard,’ which I didn’t mean at all. There is a [different] double standard — women have been monstrously exploited and men haven’t,” he told Variety on Tuesday, March 18. Isaacs previously voiced frustration over people "debating" his full-frontal scene online, pointing out that no one seemed to be talking about Anora star Mikey Madison or The Substance actress Margaret Qualley’s naked movie scenes.

However, he now realized that the comment “came out wrong.” “I was tired — I’d done so many interviews. I absolutely should not have mentioned those two actresses, whom I respect enormously. Mikey Madison I’m a massive fan of. My point wasn’t that men have had a harder time than women — that would be absurd. Women have had a monstrous time on camera forever, and I hope to God that is changing,” he explained in the interview. Isaacs said he previously tried to handle the nudity questions "lightheartedly" to avoid them becoming the focus of his interviews about The White Lotus or overshadowing creator Mike White’s work.

Margaret Qualley played the young Elisabeth Sparkle in the movie 'The Substance.'

He also shared that White deliberately included more male nudism to help "redress the unfair balance" seen in movies. “Women have been exploited forever in cinema and made to be gratuitously naked and asked totally inappropriate questions,” Isaacs shared. “I had been asked so many times in the same day by journalists, ‘Are you wearing a prosthetic?’ Which means, ‘Have I seen your actual p----? It’s very important for me to know if I’ve seen your p----.’ It just strikes me as a bit weird and slightly obsessive,” Isaacs said. “I thought I could have fun batting it off, but I batted it off very poorly.”

Despite the backlash, Isaacs hinted at plenty of twists still to come in The White Lotus Season 3. “Come next week and the week after, I don’t think we’ll be talking about my naked body again,” he said. “There’s plenty of other fabulous stuff coming down the pike.” As OK! previously reported, Isaacs stirred controversy during his March 14 appearance on CBS Mornings when he claimed men receive more scrutiny for doing nude scenes.

Mikey Madison won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'Anora.'

"A lot of people are debating it. It’s all over the internet," he said about his nude shot in Season 3, Episode 4. “And it’s interesting because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars. And I don’t see anybody discussing her v----, which was on [the screen] all the time. It’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men,” he said. “But when women are naked, Margaret Qualley as well, in The Substance, nobody would dream of talking to her about her genitalia or her nipples or any of those things. So, it’s odd that there’s a double standard."

Jason Isaacs acknowledged that his comment didn't come across the way he intended.