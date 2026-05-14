Jason Kelce Says People 'Hate' Him for Losing Weight: 'Nobody Liked Me Until I Became Fat'
May 14 2026, Published 7:39 a.m. ET
Jason Kelce is jokingly claiming that shedding pounds has also cost him some fans.
During the Wednesday, May 13, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Travis Kelce, the retired Philadelphia Eagles star got candid about how people have reacted to his slimmer post-NFL appearance.
The conversation started after Jason read a fan question asking, “If you had to live in one Disney movie forever, which would you choose and why?”
“D---, that’s a good f----- question,” Travis, 36, responded as the brothers thought it over.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end then picked Heavyweights as one of his choices.
The 1995 comedy stars Ben Stiller, Judd Apatow and Kenan Thompson and follows a group of kids attending a weight-loss summer camp.
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As the brothers discussed the movie, Travis joked, “All the fat kids when we were growing up, they ended up being the funniest, most enjoyable to be around.”
“It's true,” Jason, who announced his NFL retirement in March 2024, quickly agreed. “Fat people are just better.”
Travis then teased his older brother by claiming he “didn’t get good” until he “got fat.”
“I didn't,” Jason admitted while laughing. “Yeah. Nobody liked me until I became fat. And as I get skinnier, people hate me more and more.”
This isn’t the first time Jason has spoken openly about his weight loss journey since retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons in March 2024.
Shortly after announcing his retirement, the father-of-four shared on “New Heights” that he hoped to slim down after reaching nearly 300 pounds during his football career.
“I look forward to getting skinny,” he said during a March 2024 episode. “I’m gonna slim down. My goal is 250 pounds. This last week I got down to like 285 because I knew I was doing this, and then I had cake like three days in a row."
Jason also explained that he isn’t interested in following strict or trendy diets while trying to lose weight.
“There’s different ways to do this," he continued. "I personally don’t subscribe to doing extreme diets like going all the way vegan or all the way carnivore or keto. F--- no I’m not doing that."
While the former Eagles center joked about fans liking him less now, he admitted the weight loss has already made a major difference physically.
“It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 lbs. coming off, being honest with you,” he told GQ. “But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better. So another 20 lbs. hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children.”