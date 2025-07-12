Jason Kelce's Weight Loss Journey: A Touchdown for Health or a 'Depressing' Blow to His Identity?

During a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce, the former NFL lineman, shared his candid thoughts regarding his dramatic weight loss, which has seen him shed nearly 30 pounds.

While many might celebrate such a transformative achievement, Kelce expressed a sentiment that is surprisingly "depressing": his iconic college jersey number no longer embodies his physique.

This unexpected conflict between personal health and identity brings a nuanced perspective to the everyman's journey through weight loss.