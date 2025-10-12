or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Jason Kelce
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jason Kelce's Hilarious Journey: From Getting a Bikini Wax to Bonding With Brother Travis and More

jason kelce hilarious journey bikini wax bonding with travis
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce is making headlines with his candid and amusing insights into life after the NFL.

Profile Image

Oct. 12 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bringing S--- Back

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
jason kelce hilarious journey bikini wax bonding with travis
Source: MEGA

Beloved former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, now on a weight-loss journey alongside old teammate Beau Allen, has shed 25 pounds while committing to maintaining his athletic physique in retirement.

"I'm gonna slim down," he declared on his and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast in March 2024. "My goal is 250."

"I don't personally subscribe to doing extreme diets, like going all the way vegan or all the way carnivore or keto," he shared, "I downloaded MyFitnessPal and just start tracking calories. I feel like as long as I maintain my protein intake so I keep my muscle and just kind of limit the calories, you'll start to lose weight."

However, Jason's wife did not want to see him fully change.

"I was working out the other day. Kylie's like, 'If you get a six-pack, I will be furious.' I'm like, 'All right, I guess that's not happening,'" he revealed on the "Centered on Buffalo" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Bikini Wax Experience

jason kelce hilarious journey bikini wax bonding with travis
Source: @newheightshow/Instagram
MORE ON:
Jason Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In a comical twist, Jason revealed how a lost bet led him to experience the not-so-glamorous side of maintaining his appearance. He got a bikini wax before sporting a Speedo at a charity event, a revelation that left fans and his brother, Travis, laughing uncontrollably.

"Thank God I did because this thing would have looked so much worse if I wasn't waxed," Jason joked. "I mean, it would have been even more gross."

Jason and Travis Kelce's Relationship

jason kelce hilarious journey bikini wax bonding with travis
Source: MEGA

The close bond between Jason and Travis remains stronger than ever.

Jason affectionately referred to his younger brother as his "best friend on the planet."

"We get to talk once a week, and our families are close. He's a great uncle," he said of his sibling, per Starcade Media. "I think we try to share the right amount on the internet, the viral moments and whatnot. But you also try to keep some of the stuff private... We're a family that loves each other, we love being around each other, and it's good to sit down and talk once a week."

Their family connection deepens through their popular podcast, "New Heights," where they share personal goals and plenty of laughs.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.