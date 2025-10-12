Jason Kelce's Hilarious Journey: From Getting a Bikini Wax to Bonding With Brother Travis and More

Jason Kelce is making headlines with his candid and amusing insights into life after the NFL.

Beloved former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, now on a weight-loss journey alongside old teammate Beau Allen, has shed 25 pounds while committing to maintaining his athletic physique in retirement.

"I'm gonna slim down," he declared on his and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast in March 2024. "My goal is 250."

"I don't personally subscribe to doing extreme diets, like going all the way vegan or all the way carnivore or keto," he shared, "I downloaded MyFitnessPal and just start tracking calories. I feel like as long as I maintain my protein intake so I keep my muscle and just kind of limit the calories, you'll start to lose weight."

However, Jason's wife did not want to see him fully change.

"I was working out the other day. Kylie's like, 'If you get a six-pack, I will be furious.' I'm like, 'All right, I guess that's not happening,'" he revealed on the "Centered on Buffalo" podcast.