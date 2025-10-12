Jason Kelce's Hilarious Journey: From Getting a Bikini Wax to Bonding With Brother Travis and More
Oct. 12 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Bringing S--- Back
Beloved former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, now on a weight-loss journey alongside old teammate Beau Allen, has shed 25 pounds while committing to maintaining his athletic physique in retirement.
"I'm gonna slim down," he declared on his and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast in March 2024. "My goal is 250."
"I don't personally subscribe to doing extreme diets, like going all the way vegan or all the way carnivore or keto," he shared, "I downloaded MyFitnessPal and just start tracking calories. I feel like as long as I maintain my protein intake so I keep my muscle and just kind of limit the calories, you'll start to lose weight."
However, Jason's wife did not want to see him fully change.
"I was working out the other day. Kylie's like, 'If you get a six-pack, I will be furious.' I'm like, 'All right, I guess that's not happening,'" he revealed on the "Centered on Buffalo" podcast.
Bikini Wax Experience
In a comical twist, Jason revealed how a lost bet led him to experience the not-so-glamorous side of maintaining his appearance. He got a bikini wax before sporting a Speedo at a charity event, a revelation that left fans and his brother, Travis, laughing uncontrollably.
"Thank God I did because this thing would have looked so much worse if I wasn't waxed," Jason joked. "I mean, it would have been even more gross."
Jason and Travis Kelce's Relationship
The close bond between Jason and Travis remains stronger than ever.
Jason affectionately referred to his younger brother as his "best friend on the planet."
"We get to talk once a week, and our families are close. He's a great uncle," he said of his sibling, per Starcade Media. "I think we try to share the right amount on the internet, the viral moments and whatnot. But you also try to keep some of the stuff private... We're a family that loves each other, we love being around each other, and it's good to sit down and talk once a week."
Their family connection deepens through their popular podcast, "New Heights," where they share personal goals and plenty of laughs.