Jason Kelce Jokes He's Still 'Morbidly Obese' Despite Dramatic Weight Loss Since NFL Retirement

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Jason Kelce may look noticeably slimmer since stepping away from professional football, but he thinks he’s still “morbidly obese.” On Sunday, October 11, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, 38, poked fun at his weight during an NFL Network broadcast while praising Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton for stepping into an unexpected role.

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Source: @AWFULANNOUNCING/X Jason Kelce joked about his weight during an NFL Network broadcast while praising Jaguars player DaVon Hamilton for filling in as an emergency long snapper.

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Kelce was in the broadcast booth for the Eagles' game against the Jaguars when he complimented Hamilton, 29, for filling in as the team's emergency long snapper. Hamilton took over after starter Ross Matiscik suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. “I love it from the big fella,” Kelce said. “When I got fat, when I put on weight — I used to long snap in high school — when I got to 300 pounds-ish, it became really hard to look in between your legs. … That’s an awesome job to come in there in an emergency and help your team out. Way to go, DaVon Hamilton. I love it.”

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Jason Kelce: "When I got fat, when I put on weight, I used to long-snap in high school. When I got to over 300 pounds-ish, it became really hard to look in between your legs... Way to go, DaVon Hamilton. I love it."



Kurt Warner: "You've never been fat. You're just husky." pic.twitter.com/uHGj2ptuat — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2026 Source: NETWORK LIVE

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‘You’ve Never Been Fat’

Source: MEGA Jason Kelce’s broadcast partner Kurt Warner pushed back on his comments, telling him he had ‘never been fat’ and was simply ‘husky.’

His broadcast partner, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, wasn't having the self-deprecating talk. “You’ve never been fat,” Warner, 55, said. “You’re just husky.” Kelce had a different take, bringing up the Body Mass Index (BMI), which estimates body mass based on a person's height and weight. “If you look at the BMI, I think I’m technically obese. Morbidly,” Kelce said.

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Jason and Travis Kelce Previously Talked About His Weight Loss

Source: MEGA Jason Kelce has also used his ‘New Heights’ podcast with brother Travis to make light of how his changing appearance has affected the way people see him.

The former athlete has also joked about his changing appearance on “New Heights,” the podcast he co-hosts with his younger brother, Travis Kelce. During the May 13 episode, Jason read a fan question asking, “If you had to live in one Disney movie forever, which would you choose and why?” “D---, that’s a good f----- question,” Travis, 36, responded as the brothers considered their options. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end then brought up Heavyweights, the 1995 comedy starring Ben Stiller, Judd Apatow and Kenan Thompson. The movie follows a group of kids who attend a weight-loss summer camp. As the brothers discussed the film, Travis reflected on the people they knew growing up, saying, “All the fat kids when we were growing up, they ended up being the funniest, most enjoyable to be around.” “It's true,” Jason quickly agreed. “Fat people are just better.” Travis then playfully suggested his older brother didn't become likable until he gained weight. “I didn't,” Jason admitted while laughing. “Yeah. Nobody liked me until I became fat. And as I get skinnier, people hate me more and more.”

Jason Previously Shared His Weight-Loss Goal

Source: MEGA The former Philadelphia Eagles center retired in March 2024 after 13 NFL seasons and previously said he hoped to reach 250 pounds.