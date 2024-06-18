Jason Momoa Calls New Girlfriend Adria Arjona 'My Lady' While Gushing Over Their Mutual Love for Riding Motorcycles

"My lady likes to ride. Any excuse for more hugs," the movie star, 44, quipped, referring to how Arjona sits behind him when they drive on a bike.

"I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I'm shooting. It just fits with my DNA," he said of his preferred mode of transportation. "Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away. I'm really focused. I don't think about anything else 'cause you gotta be on it.

"I love 'em and I really love the old ones. It feels like a time capsule, so I really love the old bikes," Momoa added.