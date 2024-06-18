Jason Momoa Calls New Girlfriend Adria Arjona 'My Lady' While Gushing Over Their Mutual Love for Riding Motorcycles
Jason Momoa wants everyone to know he's off the market!
While on the red carpet for the Monday, June 17, Los Angeles premiere of his flick The Bikeriders, the actor revealed girlfriend Adria Arjona enjoys motorcycles just as much as he does.
"My lady likes to ride. Any excuse for more hugs," the movie star, 44, quipped, referring to how Arjona sits behind him when they drive on a bike.
"I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I'm shooting. It just fits with my DNA," he said of his preferred mode of transportation. "Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away. I'm really focused. I don't think about anything else 'cause you gotta be on it.
"I love 'em and I really love the old ones. It feels like a time capsule, so I really love the old bikes," Momoa added.
The dad-of-two's comments come about one month after he confirmed via Instagram that he was dating the Hit Man actress, 32.
In the post, Arjona was cuddled up with her man at dinner, and she was also seen in another image alongside Momoa at the beach.
"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor," he captioned the upload. "ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha J."
An insider claimed the new couple has a "genuine" connection.
"He cares about her. It's real. She's good to him — and a lovely and genuine person and real like he is," the source told People. "She has a good sense of humor and is easy to be with. They relate to each other."
Momoa and ex-wife Lisa Bonet, 56, announced their separation in 2022, though they first parted ways in 2020. Bonet didn't file for divorce until this past January.
The stars first began dating in 2005 but waited until 2017 to tie the knot. They now co-parent their son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 15, and daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, 16.
"Jason and Lisa were struggling in their relationship for quite some time," one source shared with a news outlet at the time. "When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened."
"He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship," they explained.
Arjona has also been married before, having separated from lawyer Edgardo Canales in 2023 after getting hitched in 2019.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Momoa about his love for bikes.