Amicable Exes: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Reach Settlement and Custody Agreement Hours After Divorce Filing

No messy divorces here. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet settled their split on the very same day The Cosby Show actress filed to legally end their marriage.

On Monday, January 8 — almost exactly two years after announcing their separation — Bonet, 56, filed for divorce from Momoa, 44. Hours later, the exes informed the court the terms of their agreement were ready for approval, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed.