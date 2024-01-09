Amicable Exes: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Reach Settlement and Custody Agreement Hours After Divorce Filing
No messy divorces here. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet settled their split on the very same day The Cosby Show actress filed to legally end their marriage.
On Monday, January 8 — almost exactly two years after announcing their separation — Bonet, 56, filed for divorce from Momoa, 44. Hours later, the exes informed the court the terms of their agreement were ready for approval, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed.
The settlement detailed the division of their property, as well as support and custody agreements.
In her filing, Bonet requested joint legal and physical custody of the pair's two children: Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15.
She additionally asked for neither individual to have to pay spousal support. It is believed the former flames signed a prenuptial agreement before saying "I do" in 2017, per the news outlet.
In the settlement documents, Momoa and Bonet revealed they had already exchanged all financial records — including tax and bank statements.
The exes also detailed a written agreement they've already entered "regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court."
Momoa and Bonet seek the court's approval of their agreement, which will in turn officially declare them ex-husband and wife.
The Aquaman star has yet to file his own petition for divorce, with neither he nor Bonet are using lawyers to handle the terms of their split, as they filed the settlement paperwork all on their own.
Fans of the former couple have had two years to process the A-lister's marital demise.
In January 2022, Momoa and Bonet announced the end of their five-year marriage and 17-year relationship.
"We have felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... a Revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the Fast X actor and the Angel Heart star confirmed at the time.
The message continued: "We share our family news. That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy, but so that, as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."
Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993. They share daughter, Zoë, 35, together.
Momoa, on the other hand, has only exchanged vows with Bonet, the mother of his two children.