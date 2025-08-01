Jason Momoa's New GF Adria Arjona Compared to Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet by Fans: He 'Definitely Has a Type'

Around that time, Momoa and Bonet publicly announced their split in January 2022, though court documents later revealed their official date of separation as October 7, 2020.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple, who were married for 16 years, shared in a joint statement. “And so, we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” the message continued.