Jason Momoa's New GF Adria Arjona Compared to Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet by Fans: He 'Definitely Has a Type'
Jason Momoa has a type, according to his fans! Social media users weren’t shy about pointing out the resemblance between his new girlfriend, Adria Arjona, to his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.
The comparisons began after Arjona, 33, shared a lengthy tribute post marking the Game of Throne star’s 46th birthday via Instagram on Friday, August 1.
Adria Arjona Gushed Over Jason Momoa on His Birthday
“Happy birthday mi amor. There’s nothing I love more than doing life by your side,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos. “So here’s to one more year of being wild and free and to forever growing young. Love you so much babii @prideofgypsies.”
The series of snaps captured intimate moments between the couple — from candid shots of them laughing together to cozy photos of Arjona riding on the back of Momoa’s motorcycle. However, fans couldn’t get over the uncanny resemblance to Momoa’s ex-wife, 57.
Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona Met on Set in 2019
“I thought they broke up … until I realized it’s a different person. He definitely has a type,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another follower added, “Looks like the mother of his kids.”
“Shes beautiful but she looking like a young version of his ex,” a third quipped.
Although it’s unclear when their relationship turned romantic, Arjona and Momoa met in 2019 on the set of their film Sweet Girl, which premiered in 2021.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announced Their Split in 2022
Around that time, Momoa and Bonet publicly announced their split in January 2022, though court documents later revealed their official date of separation as October 7, 2020.
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple, who were married for 16 years, shared in a joint statement. “And so, we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”
“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” the message continued.
Justin Momoa Went Public With Romance in 2024
Momoa went public with his romance with Arjona in May 2024, revealing he wasn’t single during an appearance at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England. That same month, he shared adorable photos from a recent trip to Japan with his new girlfriend and former costar.
“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor,” the actor captioned the post. “ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha.”