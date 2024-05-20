Jason Momoa Confirms Relationship With Actress Adria Arjona After Lisa Bonet Split: Photo

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha J," Momoa captioned the slew of snaps featuring his new partner, 32.

In one picture, the Frontier alum held Arjona as they sat at a table with friends. In another PDA-packed moment, the duo was seen getting close to each other while the wind blew their hair in all directions.