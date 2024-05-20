OK Magazine
Jason Momoa Confirms Relationship With Actress Adria Arjona After Lisa Bonet Split: Photo

By:

May 20 2024, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Jason Momoa is in love again!

The Hollywood hunk, 44, took to Instagram on Monday, May 20, to share photos from his trip to Japan and to hard launch his new relationship with actress Adria Arjona.

Jason Momoa is in love again.

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha J," Momoa captioned the slew of snaps featuring his new partner, 32.

In one picture, the Frontier alum held Arjona as they sat at a table with friends. In another PDA-packed moment, the duo was seen getting close to each other while the wind blew their hair in all directions.

Jason Momoa hard launched his relationship with Adria Arjona.

Momoa's new romance comes after he ended his six-year marriage to Lisa Bonet in January 2022. In January 2024, the former pair reached an agreement to have joint legal and physical custody of their two children: Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, and finalized all aspects of their divorce.

Despite the public's shock at the demise of the Game of Thrones star's relationship with the 56-year-old Angel Heart actress, the two had been struggling for much longer than people knew.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split in January of 2022.

"When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened," an insider spilled at the time. "He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship."

Momoa and Bonet shared a joint statement on social media confirming their split after they met and began dating in 2005. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," they penned in the heartbreaking post.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were married for six years.

"And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L," the pair concluded.

