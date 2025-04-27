Who Is Jason Oppenheim's New Girlfriend? Meet Jessica Vargas
Jason Oppenheim officially found love again, and this time it's with dazzling real estate associate, Jessica Vargas. The romance blossomed within the Oppenheim Group, and they made their debut as a couple in April.
Here's all you need to know about Vargas as she builds her connection with the Netflix star.
Born and raised in sunny Los Angeles, Vargas is a proud California native who still calls the City of Angels home.
Now Vargas is making her mark as a realtor associate at the Oppenheim Group. As her company bio states: "She represents clients from the Valley, West Hollywood, to Malibu, Beverly Hills, and beyond. Coming from an immigrant background, her passion is centered on helping people find a house they can call their home."
"With over a decade of sales experience under her belt, Vargas knows how to seal the deal — especially the tricky ones. Her sharp communication skills and instinct for opportunity helped her build an impressive network, and she's making serious waves in L.A.’s real estate scene," the synopsis continues.
In March, Vargas scored a major win by selling a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Hollywood for a cool $1,503,000. Plus, she has not one but two listings up for grabs on the iconic Sunset Strip, as her Instagram reveals.
When she's not sealing real estate deals, Vargas is busy being a dog mom to two adorable pups named Mimi and Romeo.
Vargas flexes her creative muscles with a side hustle, running her own local business, Floral La Fairy. Her Instagram showcases stunning floral arrangements that she crafted.
The lovebirds confirmed their relationship in style, appearing hand-in-hand at the Los Angeles premiere of The Accountant 2 on April 16. Vargas turned heads in a form-fitting plum dress with a daring neckline while Oppenheim rocked an all-black ensemble.
Their chemistry was palpable as they shared affectionate PDA on the red carpet, making it clear they are one of Hollywood's hottest new couples.
Two months prior, they were spotted seemingly falling for each other while attending the Kaimanna by Samara Award Season Dinner in Beverly Hills, where they were caught holding hands under the table.
The romance was further highlighted when the couple hit courtside seats at a Lakers game on January 21, where Vargas sported a Lakers tank top and stylish leather jacket while sitting pretty next to Oppenheim, who donned a trendy vest.
Before flying high with Oppenheim, Vargas had a relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, Spencer. The details surrounding their split remain murky, but his last appearance on her Instagram feed was in September 2024.
In August 2024, she gushed in an Instagram post: "Happy Birthday to my favorite human, my rock, and forever travel buddy! Thanks for being my partner-in-crime and always putting up with my antics."