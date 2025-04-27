Who Is Jason Oppenheim's New Girlfriend? Meet Jessica Vargas

Born and raised in sunny Los Angeles, Vargas is a proud California native who still calls the City of Angels home.

Now Vargas is making her mark as a realtor associate at the Oppenheim Group. As her company bio states: "She represents clients from the Valley, West Hollywood, to Malibu, Beverly Hills, and beyond. Coming from an immigrant background, her passion is centered on helping people find a house they can call their home."

"With over a decade of sales experience under her belt, Vargas knows how to seal the deal — especially the tricky ones. Her sharp communication skills and instinct for opportunity helped her build an impressive network, and she's making serious waves in L.A.’s real estate scene," the synopsis continues.