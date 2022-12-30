Chrishell Stause & Ex Jason Oppenheim Go On Double Date With Their New Partners 1 Year After Breakup

Colleagues Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim managed to keep their friendship intact despite their heartbreaking split. On Thursday, December 30, the Selling Sunset costars embarked on a double date with their respective partners, proving there's no ill will.

Photos and videos from their gathering, which took place in Sydney, Australia, showed Stause and her new flame, G-Flip, drinking, eating and laughing outdoors at a table with the real estate guru and his new girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk.