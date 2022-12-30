OK Magazine
Chrishell Stause & Ex Jason Oppenheim Go On Double Date With Their New Partners 1 Year After Breakup

By:

Dec. 30 2022, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Colleagues Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim managed to keep their friendship intact despite their heartbreaking split. On Thursday, December 30, the Selling Sunset costars embarked on a double date with their respective partners, proving there's no ill will.

Photos and videos from their gathering, which took place in Sydney, Australia, showed Stause and her new flame, G-Flip, drinking, eating and laughing outdoors at a table with the real estate guru and his new girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk.

Source: @chrishell.stause/instagram

As OK! reported, Stause, 41, and the nonbinary singer, 28, first sparked romance rumors this past spring when meeting on the set of the latter's music video, which was filmed around five months after the former and Oppenheim broke up.

Though they initially kept things under the radar, the pair began packing on the PDA, with one eyewitness claiming they were "making out like crazy" at the MTV VMAs in August.

Source: @chrishell.stause/instagram

However, their behavior may have caused trouble for the soap opera alum, as she claimed she wasn't able to bring G Flip along to the People's Choice Awards earlier this month — though she believed the snub may have been due to her untraditional partnership.

"I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf. Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly [f**k you]. EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones," she exclaimed on social media. "I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again [f**k you] … I didn’t know till I got there that everyone was invited. So wtf was the issue?!"

Source: mega

Meanwhile, Oppenheim, 45, and his lady got together this July, and though the model will appear on the Netflix series "a couple of times," he emphasized she doesn't have a "desire for publicity."

Source: OK!

Unlike his relationship with the actress, the mogul insisted to PEOPLE that he and Nurk aren't talking about starting a family anytime soon. "I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he shared. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."

