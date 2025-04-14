or
Ben Affleck Admits 'Figuring Out Relationships' Is 'Not Easy for Anyone' After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck has been single since his split from Jennifer Lopez last year.

April 14 2025, Published 9:49 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck feels for his The Accountant 2 character Christian Wolff, as he admits dating is not easy.

The famous actor reflected on what the early stages of a romance is like while promoting his new movie, a sequel of his 2016 action film The Accountant, less than two months after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalized in February.

Describing Wolff, Affleck noted during a recent press junket: "Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out — he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he’s trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there."

"Like so many of us," the Gone Girl actor explained, "he’s not comfortable extending himself. He doesn’t really know how to flirt exactly. He’s not comfortable."

"It's not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge, 'What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'" Affleck, who has been single since his split from Lopez last year, continued.

The 52-year-old then applauded his character for being vulnerable in the movie by going line-dancing on a date, calling it "kind of a lovely thing."

"I probably am not going to get a lot more demands for my line-dancing work [in movies]," he quipped, seemingly unpleased with his own talents. "I don’t know. The phone hasn’t rung yet."

Affleck's press junket comes less than one month after he made rare comments about his divorce from the "On the Floor" singer during an interview with GQ at the end of March.

While speaking to the news outlet, Affleck confirmed his desire for privacy and Lopez's love for the spotlight didn't lead to their marital demise.

"I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture," he insisted.

"There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no, 'This is what happened," the Air star declared.

"It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," he added, perhaps relating to the obstacles his The Accountant 2 character faces in the film.

Lopez and Affleck's divorce occurred following months of rampant rumors the pair had gone their separate ways.

While the Marry Me actress didn't file for divorce until August 2024, she cited her and Affleck's date of separation as April 26, meaning the former flames have now been broken up for almost a year.

