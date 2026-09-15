Jason Segel Calls Michael J. Fox 'One of the Bravest People You Could Imagine' at 2026 Emmys

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Jason Segel had plenty of praise for Michael J. Fox after the actor received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. On Monday, September 14, Segel was asked about working with Fox on the set of Shrinking Season 3 and what he thought about the honor, which recognized Fox's longtime work supporting Parkinson’s disease research and advocacy.

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Source: @VARIETY/X Jason Segel praised Michael J. Fox after his Bob Hope Humanitarian Award win.

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“He is one of the bravest people you could imagine,” he began in a clip. “I also had the chance to go up to Michael J. Fox and tell him how he was an inspiration to me and my crew. We used to literally say: 'If Michael J. Fox can do it, we can do it.' And I got to tell him that.” Segel also admired the way Fox “perseveres through any adversity and shows up on set,” calling it an “honor” to be part of Shrinking.

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Jason Segel calls Michael J. Fox "one of the bravest people you could imagine":



"We used to literally say: 'If Michael J. Fox can do it, we can do it. And I got to tell him that."



CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live is streaming now with an All Access subscription. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/6WtPtqGzpZ — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2026 Source: @VARIETY/X

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Michael J. Fox Receives the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox received the honor for his Parkinson’s advocacy and research work.

Fox was introduced by his former The Good Wife costar Julianna Margulies during the ceremony. “You’re such a great acting partner, and had a great time on that show,” Fox said as he spoke from the stage in a wheelchair, adding that he was happy to no longer speak in legalese. The five-time Emmy-winning actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at age 29. He continued working throughout his career, appearing in movies such as For Love or Money and The American President as well as the hit ABC series Spin City. Fox publicly revealed his diagnosis in 1998. Two years later, he stepped back from his lead role on Spin City and launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The organization is now considered the largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research.

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Fox Reflects on Bob Hope’s Legacy

Source: MEGA Michael Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age 29 in 1991.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award was established in 2002. It honors someone in television whose humanitarian work reflects the values and generosity associated with its namesake. During his acceptance speech, Fox reflected on Bob Hope's impact on his family and his own approach to helping others. “First, a few words about Bob Hope. My parents were born during the Great Depression, during World War II. For them, Bob was more than an entertainer; he was a selfless champion of soldiers, military families like mine for decades. Christmases, Thanksgivings, other holidays where he could have been celebrating with his family, he was showing up for the troops in Berlin, Saigon, the Middle East, with a turkey leg and a golf club, and maybe, if you’re lucky, Lola Falana. He embodied everything I came to believe in years later. I learned from his example. When [things] seriously get tough, you show up, you help, and if you get a little joy while you’re doing it. That’s even better,” he shared.

Michael J. Fox Opened Up About His Parkinson’s Journey

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox launched his Parkinson’s foundation after stepping back from 'Spin City.'