or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > jason segel
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jason Segel Reveals If He Wants Kids With Fiancée Kayla Radomski: 'It'll Be Great'

jason segel and kayla radomski together
Source: MEGA

Jason Segel hopes to have kids one day with fiancee Kayla Radomski.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 8 2026, Published 7:48 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Segel is already thinking about the next chapter of his life with fiancée Kayla Radomski.

While attending Apple TV+'s Shrinking Emmy FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 6, the actor opened up about marriage, family and what he hopes is still to come for the happy couple.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jason Segel confirmed that he hopes to have children with fiancée Kayla Radomski.
Source: MEGA

Jason Segel confirmed that he hopes to have children with fiancée Kayla Radomski.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

When asked whether children are part of the plan, Segel made it clear he's excited about the possibility.

"Yeah," he told People. “I'm going to have a really weird kid. It'll be great. Yeah, I'll have a moody, creative, puppet-y kid."

The actor also shared a brief update on wedding planning, assuring fans that everything is moving in the right direction.

He said preparations are “all going great.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Pair's Engagement Made Headlines

image of 'The Shrinking' star revealed that wedding planning is progressing smoothly and said everything is 'all going great.'
Source: MEGA

'The Shrinking' star revealed that wedding planning is progressing smoothly and said everything is 'all going great.'

Segel's comments come nearly a year after Radomski announced their engagement on social media.

"FOREVER YES 💍♥️," she captioned a slew of photos of the pair in front of some pink flowers.

The photos showed the newly engaged couple smiling together as Radomski proudly displayed her diamond ring.

The engagement was first reported by Daily Mail on June 17, 2025.

According to the outlet, the Shrinking star popped the question in the rose garden at The Huntington Library in Pasadena, Calif.

Following the proposal, the pair celebrated with friends and family at Cannonball restaurant in Pasadena.

MORE ON:
jason segel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Can't Wait to Get Married'

jason segel and fiancee at event
Source: MEGA

Kayla Radomski announced their engagement in June 2025 with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Radomski later shared moments from the engagement party, including a touching video of the couple speaking about one another in front of guests.

"I can't wait to get married to Kayla,” Segel said while holding a champagne glass.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted together at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

Just a few months later, they made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024.

After the event, Radomski publicly praised Segel for his dedication and passion for his career.

“We wouldn’t be here without your hard work and determination. I am always amazed watching your drive and love for what you do. You inspire me every single day,” Radomski wrote via Instagram at the time. “I cannot wait to continue to watch you thrive and create more magic throughout your life. Thank you for loving me and being the best man this lady could dream up. I love you.”

A Strong Partnership

jason segel shares life goals
Source: MEGA

The couple first sparked dating rumors in October 2023.

Radomski continued supporting Segel throughout awards season and accompanied him to the 2025 Golden Globes.

Following the ceremony, she once again celebrated his accomplishments with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“A beautiful day celebrating my incredible man. @jasonsegel this nomination was so deserved. I have seen the work and dedication you put into not just your work, but everything you do,” she captioned a carousel from their night out. “You continue to amaze me every single day. Anyone who gets the honor to know you is so lucky. I am beyond proud of you and cannot wait to see all that is ahead. I love you beyond words!!!”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.