Jason Segel Reveals If He Wants Kids With Fiancée Kayla Radomski: 'It'll Be Great'

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Jason Segel is already thinking about the next chapter of his life with fiancée Kayla Radomski. While attending Apple TV+'s Shrinking Emmy FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 6, the actor opened up about marriage, family and what he hopes is still to come for the happy couple.

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Source: MEGA Jason Segel confirmed that he hopes to have children with fiancée Kayla Radomski.

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When asked whether children are part of the plan, Segel made it clear he's excited about the possibility. "Yeah," he told People. “I'm going to have a really weird kid. It'll be great. Yeah, I'll have a moody, creative, puppet-y kid." The actor also shared a brief update on wedding planning, assuring fans that everything is moving in the right direction. He said preparations are “all going great.”

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The Pair's Engagement Made Headlines

Source: MEGA 'The Shrinking' star revealed that wedding planning is progressing smoothly and said everything is 'all going great.'

Segel's comments come nearly a year after Radomski announced their engagement on social media. "FOREVER YES 💍♥️," she captioned a slew of photos of the pair in front of some pink flowers. The photos showed the newly engaged couple smiling together as Radomski proudly displayed her diamond ring. The engagement was first reported by Daily Mail on June 17, 2025. According to the outlet, the Shrinking star popped the question in the rose garden at The Huntington Library in Pasadena, Calif. Following the proposal, the pair celebrated with friends and family at Cannonball restaurant in Pasadena.

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'I Can't Wait to Get Married'

Source: MEGA Kayla Radomski announced their engagement in June 2025 with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Radomski later shared moments from the engagement party, including a touching video of the couple speaking about one another in front of guests. "I can't wait to get married to Kayla,” Segel said while holding a champagne glass. The pair first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted together at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. Just a few months later, they made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024. After the event, Radomski publicly praised Segel for his dedication and passion for his career. “We wouldn’t be here without your hard work and determination. I am always amazed watching your drive and love for what you do. You inspire me every single day,” Radomski wrote via Instagram at the time. “I cannot wait to continue to watch you thrive and create more magic throughout your life. Thank you for loving me and being the best man this lady could dream up. I love you.”

A Strong Partnership

Source: MEGA The couple first sparked dating rumors in October 2023.