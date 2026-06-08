Jason Segel Reveals If He Wants Kids With Fiancée Kayla Radomski: 'It'll Be Great'
June 8 2026, Published 7:48 a.m. ET
Jason Segel is already thinking about the next chapter of his life with fiancée Kayla Radomski.
While attending Apple TV+'s Shrinking Emmy FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 6, the actor opened up about marriage, family and what he hopes is still to come for the happy couple.
When asked whether children are part of the plan, Segel made it clear he's excited about the possibility.
"Yeah," he told People. “I'm going to have a really weird kid. It'll be great. Yeah, I'll have a moody, creative, puppet-y kid."
The actor also shared a brief update on wedding planning, assuring fans that everything is moving in the right direction.
He said preparations are “all going great.”
The Pair's Engagement Made Headlines
Segel's comments come nearly a year after Radomski announced their engagement on social media.
"FOREVER YES 💍♥️," she captioned a slew of photos of the pair in front of some pink flowers.
The photos showed the newly engaged couple smiling together as Radomski proudly displayed her diamond ring.
The engagement was first reported by Daily Mail on June 17, 2025.
According to the outlet, the Shrinking star popped the question in the rose garden at The Huntington Library in Pasadena, Calif.
Following the proposal, the pair celebrated with friends and family at Cannonball restaurant in Pasadena.
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'I Can't Wait to Get Married'
Radomski later shared moments from the engagement party, including a touching video of the couple speaking about one another in front of guests.
"I can't wait to get married to Kayla,” Segel said while holding a champagne glass.
The pair first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted together at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.
Just a few months later, they made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024.
After the event, Radomski publicly praised Segel for his dedication and passion for his career.
“We wouldn’t be here without your hard work and determination. I am always amazed watching your drive and love for what you do. You inspire me every single day,” Radomski wrote via Instagram at the time. “I cannot wait to continue to watch you thrive and create more magic throughout your life. Thank you for loving me and being the best man this lady could dream up. I love you.”
A Strong Partnership
Radomski continued supporting Segel throughout awards season and accompanied him to the 2025 Golden Globes.
Following the ceremony, she once again celebrated his accomplishments with a heartfelt tribute on social media.
“A beautiful day celebrating my incredible man. @jasonsegel this nomination was so deserved. I have seen the work and dedication you put into not just your work, but everything you do,” she captioned a carousel from their night out. “You continue to amaze me every single day. Anyone who gets the honor to know you is so lucky. I am beyond proud of you and cannot wait to see all that is ahead. I love you beyond words!!!”