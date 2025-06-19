or
Who Is Jason Segel's Fiancée? 8 Things to Know About Kayla Radomski Following Her Engagement to the 'How I Met You Mother' Alum

kayla radomski jason segel fiancee engagement what to know
Source: MEGA; @kaylaradomski4/Instagram

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski are now engaged after two years of dating!

By:

June 19 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Kayla Radomski Turned 34 in January

kayla radomski jason segel fiancee engagement what to know
Source: @kaylaradomski4/Instagram

Jason Segel is about 11 years older than his fiancée, Kayla Radomski.

Born on January 19, 1991, 's now-fiancée, Kayla Radomski, celebrated her 34th birthday this year. She is 11 years younger than the How I Met Your Mother alum, who was born on January 18, 1980.

Kayla Radomski Competed on 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 5

kayla radomski jason segel fiancee engagement what to know
Source: @kaylaradomski4/Instagram

Kayla Radomski is a professional dancer.

Radomski, who has been dancing since she was a toddler, competed on So You Think You Can Dance Season 5 and ranked fourth place. She auditioned for the competition show when she was 18.

Before attempting to score the title of America's best dancer, the former Miss Pre-Teen Colorado became the youngest dancer featured in a Britney Spears tour concert video in 2004.

She Is Also an Actress

kayla radomski jason segel fiancee engagement what to know
Source: @kaylaradomski4/Instagram

She has showcased her dance skills in several events, TV shows and films.

In 2024, Radomski wowed viewers with her dance skills in Roxy Toporowych's short film Ukrainian Dance Movie. She also danced next to Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and had a role in the horror movie Bunker.

Kayla Radomski Served as a Backup Dancer for Taylor Swift

kayla radomski jason segel fiancee engagement what to know
Source: @kaylaradomski4/Instagram

Kayla Radomski began participating in dance competitions at a young age.

Radomski also showed off her moves as one of Taylor Swift's backup dancers.

In 2019, she joined the "So Long, London" singer's performance of "ME!" with Brendon Urie at the Billboard Music Awards.

Reflecting on the experience, Radomski uploaded a photo of herself dancing on stage alongside the caption, "Oh hey there @taylorswift and @brendonurie! Just poppin in to say hello! What an incredible night this was! 💕🦋🦄."

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel Sparked Dating Rumors in 2023

kayla radomski jason segel fiancee engagement what to know
Source: MEGA

Jason Segel previously dated his 'Freaks and Geeks' costar Linda Cardellini.

In an October 2023 report, Daily Mail revealed Segel and Radomski were spotted holding hands as they strolled through Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights event.

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel Made Their Red Carpet Debut in 2024

kayla radomski jason segel fiancee engagement what to know
Source: MEGA

Jason Segel has also been in relationships with Michelle Williams and Alexis Mixter.

After sparking dating rumors, the pair confirmed their romance when they made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. At the time, Segel had been nominated for his role in the Apple TV+ show Shrinking.

"WOW…… @jasonsegel I am so incredibly proud of you!!!! What a dream. You are absolutely one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet. My Golden Globe Nominee! I love that we got to spend a whole day celebrating YOU and your talent!!! I love you so much baby!" Radomski shared on Instagram to pay tribute to her man.

Kayla Radomski Has Been Publicly Supportive of Jason Segel

kayla radomski jason segel fiancee engagement what to know
Source: MEGA

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski have attended numerous red carpet events.

In the months following their red carpet debut, Segel and Radomski have continued to attend numerous events and shows, including the 2024 Emmy Awards. Despite their public appearances, they have opted to keep their relationship relatively private.

Kayla Radomski Is Now Engaged to Jason Segel

kayla radomski jason segel fiancee engagement what to know
Source: MEGA

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski became engaged after two years of dating.

Romance is on the rise for Segel and Radomski!

In an Instagram post, the pro dancer announced their engagement by uploading photos from Segel's romantic proposal. One shot showed the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star getting down on one knee as he popped the question to his muse.

"FOREVER YES 💍♥️," Radomski captioned the post.

