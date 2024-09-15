Stunning and So in Love! Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Cutest Moments: Photos

Despite getting engaged in 2016, Statham, 57, and Huntington-Whiteley, 37, haven't yet exchanged "I do's" — and they aren't in any rush to make things official. "I think the time will come," the supermodel said in a 2018 interview about when the nuptials will take place after welcoming their first child in 2017. "We've been so focused on our work and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”

Huntington-Whiteley even noted how she and Statham make such an excellent team and share equal parts of the parenting duties. “He is very happy to get up at five in the morning and do daddy duty and let me sleep an extra hour… he's very hands-on, he's a brilliant dad, I am very lucky, he's a great partner," she gushed over her man.