Stunning and So in Love! Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Cutest Moments: Photos
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are still crazy about each other after more than a decade together.
The Hollywood power couple, who began dating in 2010, try to keep their love and family as private as possible. However, on occasion, the two give a glimpse into their happy life together with their son, Jack, and daughter, Isabella, on social media.
Despite getting engaged in 2016, Statham, 57, and Huntington-Whiteley, 37, haven't yet exchanged "I do's" — and they aren't in any rush to make things official. "I think the time will come," the supermodel said in a 2018 interview about when the nuptials will take place after welcoming their first child in 2017. "We've been so focused on our work and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”
Huntington-Whiteley even noted how she and Statham make such an excellent team and share equal parts of the parenting duties. “He is very happy to get up at five in the morning and do daddy duty and let me sleep an extra hour… he's very hands-on, he's a brilliant dad, I am very lucky, he's a great partner," she gushed over her man.
In 2022, the A-listers welcomed their second bundle of joy together. "Second time round I feel much more confident and relaxed," she explained in a post shared to Instagram. "Mentally and physically I have felt better too. Truly feeling very grateful for these days with my family."
Through it all, Huntington-Whiteley continues to be grateful for her amazing spouse and adorable kiddos. "It sounds so cliché, but it’s just been the most magical experience. Everything feels so special and sweet and wholesome and loving and then at the same time it's been... life-changing, and my focus is now this person; this is what I want to do. This is what I want to pour my heart into now," the blonde beauty said in a 2018 interview.
Scroll through to see the pair's cutest moments together.
The gorgeous duo rocked matching black shades for a fun day out.
Statham and Huntington-Whiteley cozied up for a photo.
The dynamic duo looked chicer than ever as they attended a race car match.
Statham and Huntington-Whiteley turned heads in all-black looks for a night out on the town.
The proud husband cracked a rare smile as he put an arm around his wife.
