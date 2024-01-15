Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Fit Physique in Blue Bra and Undies: Watch
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lit up social media with her most recent update!
The supermodel, 36, took to Instagram on Monday, January 15, to share a video of herself wearing nothing but a blue bra and underwear set while showing off her perfectly toned physique.
"The set to start off the new year. Just look at the details and this colour 💙@marksandspencer," Huntington-Whiteley wrote alongside a video of herself explaining why she loved the undergarment set.
Despite the mother-of-two, who shares children Jack and Isabella with her husband, Jason Statham, having a ton on her plate, the Vogue cover girl has always made time for her fitness routine.
"I have to really work on my stomach," Huntington-Whiteley revealed of her work outs in a 2020 interview. "I’ve found Pilates great because it’s slow and controlled and you really have to think about the muscles you’re working."
"Skipping is a really good way to get the heart rate up immediately, I’m always out of breath within two minutes," she continued. "Everything’s on YouTube now, too! You can go on there and type in ‘exercise for 10 minutes’ and see what comes up."
Luckily, Huntington-Whiteley has been able to stay active while being a mother. However, the one thing she and her action star partner, 56, don't have time for is getting married anytime soon despite getting engaged in 2016.
"I think the time will come," she spilled in an interview about tying the knot with Statham. "We've been so focused on our work and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy."
"I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding," Huntington-Whiteley clarified of their son.
The former Victoria's Secret model also gushed about what an incredible father Statham has been to their then-baby boy and now their second child. "He is very happy to get up at 5 in the morning and do daddy duty and let me sleep an extra hour… he's very hands-on, he's a brilliant dad, I am very lucky, he's a great partner," she explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When asked how she shed the baby weight, she revealed, "I gained 50 lbs. I love Body by Simone… it took a while, there was no bouncing back."
BAZAAR UK conducted the 2020 interview with Huntington-Whiteley.
Extra conducted the interview with Huntington-Whiteley about when she'll get married.