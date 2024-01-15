OK Magazine
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Fit Physique in Blue Bra and Undies: Watch

rosie huntington whiteley shows off fit physique blue bra undies photo pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 15 2024, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lit up social media with her most recent update!

The supermodel, 36, took to Instagram on Monday, January 15, to share a video of herself wearing nothing but a blue bra and underwear set while showing off her perfectly toned physique.

Source: rosiehw@/INSTAGRAM
rose huntingon whitely ig
Source: @rosiehw/instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her toned body on social media.

"The set to start off the new year. Just look at the details and this colour 💙@marksandspencer," Huntington-Whiteley wrote alongside a video of herself explaining why she loved the undergarment set.

Despite the mother-of-two, who shares children Jack and Isabella with her husband, Jason Statham, having a ton on her plate, the Vogue cover girl has always made time for her fitness routine.

rosie huntingon whitely ig
Source: @rosiehw/instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley rocked a blue bra and underwear set,

"I have to really work on my stomach," Huntington-Whiteley revealed of her work outs in a 2020 interview. "I’ve found Pilates great because it’s slow and controlled and you really have to think about the muscles you’re working."

"Skipping is a really good way to get the heart rate up immediately, I’m always out of breath within two minutes," she continued. "Everything’s on YouTube now, too! You can go on there and type in ‘exercise for 10 minutes’ and see what comes up."

rosie huntington whitely ig
Source: @rosiehw/instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley takes her fitness routine very seriously.

Luckily, Huntington-Whiteley has been able to stay active while being a mother. However, the one thing she and her action star partner, 56, don't have time for is getting married anytime soon despite getting engaged in 2016.

"I think the time will come," she spilled in an interview about tying the knot with Statham. "We've been so focused on our work and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy."

MORE ON:
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
rosie huntington whiteleymega
Source: mega

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been engaged to Jason Statham since 2016.

"I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding," Huntington-Whiteley clarified of their son.

The former Victoria's Secret model also gushed about what an incredible father Statham has been to their then-baby boy and now their second child. "He is very happy to get up at 5 in the morning and do daddy duty and let me sleep an extra hour… he's very hands-on, he's a brilliant dad, I am very lucky, he's a great partner," she explained.

Source: OK!

When asked how she shed the baby weight, she revealed, "I gained 50 lbs. I love Body by Simone… it took a while, there was no bouncing back."

BAZAAR UK conducted the 2020 interview with Huntington-Whiteley.

Extra conducted the interview with Huntington-Whiteley about when she'll get married.

