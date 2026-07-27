Jason Tartick and Kathryn Hurley Are in the 'Early Wedding Planning Stages' After Getting Engaged: 'Aiming for 2027'

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Jason Tartick and Kathryn Hurley have only been engaged for a short amount of time, but they're off to the races when it comes to wedding planning. "We're definitely still in the early planning stages. We've talked about maybe doing a destination wedding or getting married in the States. We've talked about doing it in Nashville, where we live. There are still a lot of question marks," the Bachelorette alum, 37, who has partnered with Banfield Pet Hospital to spotlight the expansion of its Optimum Wellness Plans, including new customizable options designed to give pet owners more flexibility and control over their pets’ care, exclusively tells OK!.

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"Right now we're just trying to narrow down the location first. Once we figure that out, everything else can follow. We're definitely aiming for 2027. We don't know exactly when yet, but that's the goal," he continues. Tartick got down on one knee while in Europe for Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli's wedding.

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Source: @jason_tartick/Instagram The pair got engaged while in Europe.

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"It's been amazing. Truly, it's been cloud nine. We've gotten to celebrate with my family, her family, friends in town, friends out of town — it's just been the best. I honestly can't describe it any other way. We're really enjoying this moment, but we're also excited to start wedding planning. We're just scratching the surface with that, and it's been so much fun already. Everything still feels a little surreal in the best possible way. We're just incredibly grateful, and it's been amazing," he says of the pivotal moment.

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Before heading overseas, the podcast host "knew" he was going to propose sometime this summer. "Once we finalized our Europe plans, I thought, 'It's got to happen there.' Kathryn had absolutely no idea. She didn't even know that I knew her ring size. In fact, while we were in Italy, she kept asking me, 'Do you want to know what kind of diamond I want?' or 'Do you want to know my ring size?' I was just like, 'Yeah, let's talk about it.' Meanwhile, I already had the ring. She was completely surprised because she thought we hadn't even had those conversations yet. That made it so much better. From the beginning of our relationship, our compatibility was just off the charts. We both knew really early on that we were going to spend our lives together. So the surprise was really special," he shares.

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Source: @jason_tartick/Instagram Jason Tartick said he was 'so excited' to propose.

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Luckily, Tartick wasn't nervous about anything going wrong. "I was just so excited. I knew how surprised she was going to be, and I knew how special the rest of the day would be. The nerves were definitely there, but the excitement outweighed everything. The hardest part was keeping those nerves hidden because you don't want to ruin the surprise. That was my biggest focus. Probably my biggest fear was carrying that ring around without the box. I kept thinking, 'What if there's a hole in my pocket?' That was definitely nerve-racking, but everything worked out perfectly," he says.

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He adds, "It was about four or five days into the trip, and honestly, my biggest concern the entire time was just traveling with the ring. I kept thinking, 'Don't lose it. Don't lose it. Don't lose it.' Thankfully, everything went great. It was beautiful."

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Source: @jason_tartick/Instagram Jason Tartick met Kathryn Hurley through Wags & Walks Nashville.

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The pair's love story is one for the books. After adopting his golden retriever Teddy in March 2025 through Wags & Walks Nashville, which Hurley founded and where she serves as the executive director, they instantly formed a connection. "You really can't make it up. I rescued Teddy, but Teddy ended up rescuing me in a hundred different ways. It's just the best," he says.

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"They're such a huge part of our lives and always will be, so knowing they're on a great health plan makes us really happy," he continues of Teddy and Hurley's dog, Moose. Since the finance guru cares about dogs so much, it makes perfect sense for him to partner with Banfield Pet Hospital to spotlight the expansion of its Optimum Wellness Plans, including new customizable options designed to give pet owners more flexibility and control over their pets’ care. The enhanced plans help owners tailor coverage based on their pet’s age, lifestyle and health needs — making routine veterinary care more predictable and manageable.

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"Rescue dogs, animal welfare, and dogs in general are everything to me. As a rescue dog dad to Teddy and Moose, their health is my top priority," he explains. "What's interesting is, as a finance guy and a numbers guy, there's been a drop in vet visits over the past few years, and cost is usually the biggest barrier. So when I heard about what Banfield is doing with its Optimum Wellness Plans, I just thought it was a perfect fit." He adds, "What it does is help you stay ahead of your pet's health without breaking the bank. You get twice-yearly wellness exams, routine vaccines, unlimited office visits, and one of the biggest benefits to me is the 24/7 Vet Chat. When Kathryn and I were in Italy — a couple of days after we got engaged — we found out our boys had gotten skunked. There was a lot of uncertainty, and having access to that 24/7 chat was huge. What Banfield stands for and its focus on preventive healthcare for pets is just so important, especially when cost is such a barrier. Starting this month, Banfield is moving beyond the standard bundled plans and introducing customizable care plans. Different pets have different lifestyles, different ages and different health needs. That's huge for both Teddy and Moose because they can each get a plan that's tailored to them through Banfield's Optimum Wellness Plans."

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Source: supplied Jason Tartick said his dog Teddy saved him.