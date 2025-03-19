Jason Tartick Says His New Dog Teddy 'Saved' Him After Going Through a Difficult Time: 'I'm Really Excited About What's Next'
Jason Tartick is starting off 2025 on the right foot!
In early March, the star announced he adopted a new dog named Teddy after sharing two dogs — Ramen and Pinot — with his ex Kaitlyn Bristowe.
"He's the best! He's in New York with me right now. I had some prior commitments before I got Teddy, so I brought him here with me. We drove from Nashville to New York, and he's got a little city boy in him! He's loving it here. He is the joy of my life right now. Whenever his name comes up, I just start smiling," the 36-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his new partnership with Ziploc® and the Preserved Promos program. "He makes me so happy, and I think it was fate. The day I went in there was the day that the rescue actually got him from the shelter. I played with all the dogs, and I met him, and it was [an] instant [bond]."
"He gave me this big hug, and I'm like, 'How is this possible?' I am obsessed with him. As much as I 'saved' him, he saved me. This was a time in my life that I am so ready for this chapter," the finance guru, who split from influencer Kat Stickler in October 2024, continues. "Part of this next chapter was rescuing a dog, and I'm really excited about what's next. We're a family-of-two now!"
Part of this new journey includes him figuring out where he's going to live — if he'll stay in Nashville or move to the Big Apple.
"I'm really struggling with this decision of what I'm going to do. I've been looking at homes in Nashville now, but a part of me really, really wants to live in New York. While I'm up here, I'm looking at places and seeing how Teddy does in the city. I want to see if it's a fit for him or not, so that's part of why we're here. I'm trying to figure it out," he shares. "When I think about this next chapter of my life, it's kind of an open slate. I can really go anywhere and do anything, and I'm trying to figure out what that is. I think I am going to make that decision here really soon, but we'll see!"
Fortunately, it seems like Teddy is passing the NYC test with flying colors. "I took him for a walk today, and I was like, 'OK, I guess you're a city boy!'" he quips. "He's not shy!"
Despite going through some lows last year, Tartick is "feeling excited" a few months into the new year. "I feel like every day I am getting in such a great place for the dreams that I want to live come to fruition, and it's an exciting time," he gushes.
In the meantime, the reality star, who rose to fame after appearing on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018, has found a place to chat about all things money on his podcast, "Trading Secrets."
"Every day I feel like I'm walking into a masterclass when I get to talk to some of these people," he says of his guests. "It's one of the most rewarding things because you learn so much from different industries, successes and failures, and through financial transparency, we can understand more about things we never knew about. When we start to feel comfortable to have these conversations, it opens up educational topics that don't seem so pressing or intense when you bring them up."
Since Tartick is all about having open conversations about money, it made sense for him to partner with Ziploc® and the Preserved Promos program.
For over 50 years, Ziploc® has provided trusted protection to help extend the life of food. Now, Ziploc® is bringing that same preservation power to your expired promo codes, because deals, like food, should never go to waste! Ziploc® is flipping the script on expired food promos with Ziploc® Preserved Promos, turning those forgotten, expired promo codes into fresh new savings.
"The average family of four is wasting $1,500 a year on uneaten food. You can have conversations that start to talk about these eye-opening things. With that, you can put solutions in place that make us feel good as opposed to feeling like blame or shame for what we're doing on a financial perspective," he says, noting that saving money should be fun, which is why turning every expired promo into a fresh offer on Ziploc® and fresh food, shows that the trusted preservation of Ziploc® isn’t just for the fridge — it can save you money, too.
"Right now, I want to talk about increasing cash inflow, which includes savings. What Ziploc® is doing is that they're bringing that preservation and power back to these expired promo codes right now. The statistics out there are kind of wild," Tartick says. "Since 2020, the cost of our groceries have gone up around 24 percent in the U.S. As a result, we're using more promo codes — 57 percent of promo code users have increased how many coupons they're using year over year, but the alarming statistic that got me locked in this campaign was the 99 percent of promo codes all go unused. We are living in this space where we need to be saving more. We know we're feeling pain as far as cost goes and what Ziploc® is doing is they're saying all of these unused codes that are out there, what you can do is go to PreservedPromos.com and you can take a picture of the unused promo code and then in return, Ziploc® will give you a coupon up to $4 that you can use for Ziploc® products, which are helping preserve food and decrease those costs, too. It's a full circle thing that's happening.
Visit PreservedPromos.com. Shoppers can trade in expired promo codes through the Ziploc® Preserved Promo site from March 10 through April 7, with the offer lasting until June 30, 2025.