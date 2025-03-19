Jason Tartick Says His New Dog Teddy 'Saved' Him After Going Through a Difficult Time: 'I'm Really Excited About What's Next'

Jason Tartick is starting off 2025 on the right foot!

In early March, the star announced he adopted a new dog named Teddy after sharing two dogs — Ramen and Pinot — with his ex Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"He's the best! He's in New York with me right now. I had some prior commitments before I got Teddy, so I brought him here with me. We drove from Nashville to New York, and he's got a little city boy in him! He's loving it here. He is the joy of my life right now. Whenever his name comes up, I just start smiling," the 36-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his new partnership with Ziploc® and the Preserved Promos program. "He makes me so happy, and I think it was fate. The day I went in there was the day that the rescue actually got him from the shelter. I played with all the dogs, and I met him, and it was [an] instant [bond]."