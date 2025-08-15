Jason Tartick Admits He's 'Very Much Open to Love Again' as He Reveals His Dating Dealbreakers

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Tartick is hopeful his other half is out there. The star, who previously dated Kaitlyn Bristowe and Kat Stickler, is ready for this new chapter. "I'm very much open to love again," the Bachelor alum, 36, who hosted Chime's one-night-only speed dating pop-up in New York City, exclusively told OK! on Thursday, August 14. "The two biggest things are words said are aligned with actions and then teammate support. Those are two things that mean the most to me [for my next partner]."

Source: @jason_tartick/instagram Jason Tartick said he's 'open' to love again.

The former reality star, whose podcast, "Trading Secrets," which focuses on people's money and careers, wants anyone he's with to be open about finances. "People always say, 'What are your red flags?' For me, it has nothing to do with your actual financial position. It's just about, Are you willing to be honest? Lying in general is a tough when it comes to finance or just any form of dating."

Since the financial guru, who made a name for himself after vying for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette in 2018, understands it's "hard" to chat about money, he wants others to bring their walls down and be open to the topic. "You can talk to someone about where they overspend, and it creates fun conversations," he shares. "There's a runway to serious conversations, and I think that's a starting point." "The thing I realized from my podcast is that it doesn't matter how much literacy you have in finance, the people who are most willing to talk about it are the ones who are learning the most. These conversations are empowering and enlightening and create a sense of relatability to so many of our listeners that I never thought could come off a show like The Bachelor," he says. Since Tartick is constantly talking about money, it only made sense for him to partner with Chime, as he wants to help singles take a different approach by bringing financial values into the conversation early on.

Source: @jason_tartick/instagram Jason Tartick's podcast focuses on money.

"Since being on The Bachelorette, I've been a big advocate for financial transparency. When we're open and honest, we become smarter earners, better spenders and overall better consumers — but we don't talk about it," he says. "Chime stands for financial progress, and they're at the forefront of the app and their banking products. I was in banking 10 years before I went on The Bachelorette, so I'm pretty familiar with that world. Right now, especially in all industries, change is the only constant and to see change in the financial industry with a banking app is unbelievable. This survey that we did, it touches a lot of my worlds. It touches on love, money and dating." "To see the generational shifts is amazing. When I got off the show in 2018, no one was talking about this, and now we're slowly seeing the momentum. I think what's cool about the survey that Chime did is Gen Zs and millennials, 50 percent of them find it attractive when you talk about your earnings. I think you're seeing this total dichotomy in that Gen Z and millennials who are dating right now. They want honesty. They don't want perfection, and I think that's cool because traditionally it's always been live up to a standard that you may not be at. It's shifting, and I think that's cool because it's going to put us in a better position."

Source: @jason_tartick/instagram Jason Tartick wants people to be open about how much they spend when they are meeting someone new.

When writing his second book, Talk Money to Me, one of the studies he got was that in married and cohabitating relationships, half of the couples won't talk about money because it's too stressful.

Source: Chime Jason Tartick Hosts Chime’s ‘Banking on Love’ Speed Dating Pop-Up in NYC.