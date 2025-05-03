Kaitlyn Bristowe Sparks Zac Clark Dating Rumors After Jason Tartick Split
Kaitlyn Bristowe might be ready to move on!
After her relationship with ex-fiancé Jason Tartick hit a dead end in August 2023, the former Bachelorette star shifted gears and kept fans guessing about her love life.
While she kept mum, hints surfaced that she might be dating another Bachelor Nation heartthrob. So, is Bristowe back in the game?
In a candid moment with People on April 22, the Dancing With the Stars champion revealed, she is "dating and happy," although she did not name any names.
"Honestly, I've been protecting my peace the most that I ever have in my life. And that's opened up some really beautiful doors for beautiful humans to enter, and I'm really happy where I'm at," Bristowe shared.
Rumors began swirling when Bristowe was spotted getting cozy with Zac Clark on New Year's Eve 2023. The pair ignited speculation after onlookers caught Bristowe wrapping her arm around Clark during the midnight countdown.
Clark won the heart of Tayshia Adams during The Bachelorette Season 16, but their romance fizzled out a year later. Bristowe and Clark's closeness raised eyebrows, especially since they co-hosted season 18 of The Bachelorette together in 2021.
Bristowe then faced accusations of cheating on Tartick after her night with Clark.
She took to Instagram to fire back: "You would think by now I'd be used to the hate. I'm not. Your words hurt. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn't be how you spend day 1 of a new year."
As if that wasn't enough, Bristowe and Clark were spotted enjoying dinner later that month, and by June 2024, they were wedding guests together! The plot thickened when Bristowe admitted a month later that she was in a long-distance relationship with a man in another state.
In August, Bristowe dropped a bombshell about reaching out to her new beau's ex. "[I was] thinking it would be a situation where they'd go, 'I mean, I don't love it, but I'm not going to say don't.' It was not," she recounted during an appearance on the "U Up?" podcast.
"I [texted and] said, 'Hey, [your ex] DMed me and we've been chatting… It clearly seemed like a text thing to me.' And yes, she called and was very upset," she added.
As of now, Bristowe and Clark are keeping their relationship status under wraps. However, fans aren't left in the dark, as Bristowe has been supporting Clark in his endeavors, cheering him on as he trained for the 2024 New York City Marathon.
"You are one bright a-- light," she sweetly commented on his post.