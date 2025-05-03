Kaitlyn Bristowe Sparks Zac Clark Dating Rumors After Jason Tartick Split

Bristowe then faced accusations of cheating on Tartick after her night with Clark.

She took to Instagram to fire back: "You would think by now I'd be used to the hate. I'm not. Your words hurt. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn't be how you spend day 1 of a new year."

As if that wasn't enough, Bristowe and Clark were spotted enjoying dinner later that month, and by June 2024, they were wedding guests together! The plot thickened when Bristowe admitted a month later that she was in a long-distance relationship with a man in another state.