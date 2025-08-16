EXCLUSIVE Jason Tartick Reveals the One Thing 'Bachelor' Contestants Don't Talk About in the Fantasy Suites Source: MEGA/Bachelor Nation/YouTube In an exclusive interview with OK!, Jason Tartick gave the inside scoop on what really happens during 'Bachelor' Fantasy Suites. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 16 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

As Bachelor in Paradise heats up, Jason Tartick is spilling Fantasy Suite secrets. In an exclusive interview with OK! about his Chime partnership, the Bachelorette alum, 36, divulged the one topic contestants avoid talking about behind closed doors. The Fantasy Suites are widely assumed for intimacy and private conversations, but Tartick maintained that there's actually very little talk about the future when cameras aren't rolling.

Source: Bachelor Nation on ABC/YouTube The Fantasy Suites have become a widely controversial topic on 'The Bachelor.'

"I asked a lot of people, different leads from The Bachelor. I was curious about once they went into the Fantasy Suites," he explained. "Obviously, it's a time that you're alone, and it's intimate, and the cameras aren't on. I surveyed a bunch of them to say, 'How many of you guys had conversations about money in any capacity, knowing that a few days later, you could be engaged?'" To his surprise, money was left out of discussions completely. "A lot of the leads had a good chuckle and were like, 'No, we didn't have that,'" he recalled.

Jason Tartick Thought the 'Bachelor' Franchise 'Needed a Change'

Source: MEGA Jason Tartick is not currently dating anyone.

Now that Bachelor in Paradise has a potential cash prize of up to $500,000, Tartick is grateful that money is being introduced into chats about relationships. "I love that they're kind of stepping into those conversations, and it creates a whole different element," he said. "The show needed a change, from the way it was shot, the production, the curve balls." The reality star wants the Bachelor franchise to succeed but wonders if it might be "too late." "What can be done to make sure you're capturing Gen Z?" he wondered. "Gen Zs are driving all the societal trends and norms...it's a generation that's so important to all aspects of life, especially when it comes to social media and the success of reality shows."

Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube Jason Tartick previously competed for Becca Kufrin's affection.

Is Jason Tartick Dating Anyone?

Source: @jason_tartick/Instagram Jason Tartick spent the weekend with Rachael Kirkconnell and Juliana Pasquarosa.

While his friends continue to seek love on Paradise, Tartick is enjoying the single life. The "Trading Secrets" podcast host stirred dating rumors when he was spotted hanging out with Rachael Kirkconnell and Juliana Pasquarosa in the Hamptons. "Rachael and Juliana are just friends," he insisted. "They're both unbelievable people. I think the world of them. There's been so much in my dating life that's been public that I'm starting to keep it private." However, if the right opportunity presented itself to return to reality TV, Tartick maintains a "never say never" mentality. "I would have to think really, really long and hard about it," he expressed. "There have been several shows that have reached out over the last few years, and so far, I've said no to all of them. It would take a lot, but you never know." The Buffalo, N.Y., native appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018, landing in third place.

Jason Tartick's Chime Collaboration

Source: MEGA Jason Tartick hosts a top podcast about business and finance.