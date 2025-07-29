Former Bachelor Sean Lowe Thinks Franchise Is 'Not Dead' Yet as Fans Deem New 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 'Unwatchable'

Reports show the current season of Bachelor in Paradise racked up 1.8 million viewers in its premiere episode, the lowest number to date. Season 9 brought in 2.1 million viewers, while Season 1 amassed 5.3 million.

Fans slammed the series on social media, rendering the episodes "frustrating," "jarring" and "unwatchable."

Season 10 features a glamorous upgrade, taking contestants out of the sizzling heat in Mexico to an air-conditioned resort in Costa Rica. Even the editing received an update, with quicker cuts and dramatic slow-motion scenes reminiscent of the series' reality TV competitors.

The couple — who got engaged on The Bachelor in 2013 — haven't seen the new season yet. However, they recall their Bachelor friends complaining about poor experiences at the Playa Escondida hotel in Sayulita, Mexico.

"There were tons of conversations about [how] the conditions were dire," Catherine confessed. "It's so funny to look back, and I'm glad they're making those choices. It's fun to watch either way."

She recalled watching "the crabs," "sand everywhere" and "people sleeping outside" for nine seasons.

"The grittiness is gone," she said. "I'm curious to see. I feel like Bachelor usually makes really good choices in evolving the series and making it more entertaining to watch, so that it's not stale. I'm excited to watch it."