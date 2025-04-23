Jax Taylor Denies Body-Shaming Ex Brittany Cartwright: 'I Love the Way She Looks'
Jax Taylor was accused of calling his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright fat on the April 22 episode of The Valley, however, he denied it ever happened.
While Taylor claimed he didn’t make rude comments about Cartwright, Kristen Doute insisted in a conversation with him she had been with Cartwright when she was crying over his comments.
The topic came up on The Valley After Show, but Taylor continued to defend himself. “I never… ever in my life have ever called her fat. I would never, ever call her that," he insisted. Doute slammed him as a “complete liar,” noting she’s “seen it” and “read it.”
“I’ve been there in person for years,” she continued. “Like literally right after she gave birth to Cruz, [he was] calling her fat, amongst much more worse ways to say it.”
Cast member Zack Wickham echoed similar sentiments, alleging Taylor told Cartwright to “get on a treadmill” and questioned why she wasn’t working out as she was “so fat.”
“He would talk about my body all the time,” Cartwright admitted. “I have stretch marks from having his son. He would say I looked like a tree trunk… he would say it in front of my friends.”
While Taylor admitted to saying “mean things,” which he explained happens in relationships when people get in “arguments and fights,” he refused to admit to talking negatively about her physique “As far as attacking her body, no,” he insisted. “I love the way she looks… I think sometimes things can be misconstrued. Brittany’s got a big team behind her. She’s got a lot of girl power behind her. They try to say things to fit their narrative.”
Cartwright also claimed he tried to make her feel like she had no friends and that “nobody” liked her.
“He never wanted me to vent to my friends, so he would try to make me feel like I have no friends,” she shared. “He would tear me to pieces… I guess he wasn’t attracted to me anymore and he let me know it.”
As OK! reported, although they’re getting a divorce, Cartwright is hoping Taylor can get through his issues.
“I, more than anyone in this world, want Jax to get better,” she told Life & Style. “I have tried everything in my power to help and support him over the years. I’ve lost a lot of trust in him, and you’ll see why throughout the season. Time will tell, and his actions will speak for themselves.”