Brittany Cartwright 'Wants' Ex-Husband Jax Taylor 'to Get Better' After Messy Split: 'I've Lost a Lot of Trust in Him'
Brittany Cartwright served Jax Taylor with divorce papers in August 2024. Though the former couple share their son, Cruz, 4, the reality TV star revealed it’s “too soon” to determine if her ex-husband has changed.
“I, more than anyone in this world, want Jax to get better,” Cartwright told a news outlet. “I have tried everything in my power to help and support him over the years. I’ve lost a lot of trust in him, and you’ll see why throughout the season [The Valley]. Time will tell, and his actions will speak for themselves.”
Cartwright continued to tease the drama between her and Taylor during Season 2 of The Valley, which aired on April 15. “For me, personally, really nothing is off limits. I opened up in a way I really never have before,” she stated.
Taylor revealed in March that he has been battling a cocaine addiction for over 20 years. The Vanderpump Rules alum sought help at an inpatient facility in September 2024.
“I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine,” Taylor said on Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast.” “It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23, and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it, but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”
“I’ve never said this in my life,” Taylor continued. “So to come out and say that I have an addiction [and] that I have a sickness that I have to work on the rest of my life is a really big deal for me. Obviously, it’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”
After his inpatient treatment, Taylor revealed he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD. “It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future, but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday.”
Though the star said “production and [other] people, they didn’t know what I was doing,” regarding his cocaine addiction, Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay revealed Taylor had access to the drug while filming the hit Bravo series.
“I think at their wedding, there was a plate of coke that was just, like, on the table in his hotel room. There are things that I saw," Shay said on her "Scheananigans" podcast. “Everyone knew Jax did cocaine… I feel like he definitely came out of the bathroom with white stuff on his nose here and there, but they [production] would have never supplied, supported, or anything like that.”