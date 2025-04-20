Brittany Cartwright 'Wants' Ex-Husband Jax Taylor 'to Get Better' After Messy Split: 'I've Lost a Lot of Trust in Him'

Brittany Cartwright served Jax Taylor with divorce papers in August 2024. Though the former couple share their son, Cruz, 4, the reality TV star revealed it’s “too soon” to determine if her ex-husband has changed.

“I, more than anyone in this world, want Jax to get better,” Cartwright told a news outlet. “I have tried everything in my power to help and support him over the years. I’ve lost a lot of trust in him, and you’ll see why throughout the season [The Valley]. Time will tell, and his actions will speak for themselves.”