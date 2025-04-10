Jax Taylor Swears Off Getting Married Again After Messy Divorce From Brittany Cartwright

“Of course, I'm going to date again someday, but one thing I know, I will never get married again, that's for sure,” Taylor shared with Extra. “That will never, ever happen again. That was a one and done thing. But who knows, you know? I don't wanna be lonely for the rest of my life, but right now, my main focus is my little boy and getting to a good place with Brittany and for us to be like, 'Okay, we beat this divorce. We beat the odd and we can be good friends and we can raise our child together.’”

The Valley star acknowledged his mistakes in his relationship with Cartwright, noting she “deserves so much better.”

“She doesn't deserve, you know, half the c--- I put her through, and I feel bad,” he added. “I feel like I destroyed something that was pretty good. We had our problems, but I definitely threw a wrench in a lot of it."