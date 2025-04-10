or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Jax Taylor
REALITY TV

Jax Taylor Swears Off Getting Married Again After Messy Divorce From Brittany Cartwright

Photo of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor vowed to never get married again after his messy divorce from Brittany Cartwright.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

In the wake of his divorce from Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor confirmed he has no intention to ever get married again.

Photo of Jax Taylor, Cruz Cauchi and Brittany Cartwright
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor said Brittany Cartwright 'didn't deserve half the c---' he put her through.

“Of course, I'm going to date again someday, but one thing I know, I will never get married again, that's for sure,” Taylor shared with Extra. “That will never, ever happen again. That was a one and done thing. But who knows, you know? I don't wanna be lonely for the rest of my life, but right now, my main focus is my little boy and getting to a good place with Brittany and for us to be like, 'Okay, we beat this divorce. We beat the odd and we can be good friends and we can raise our child together.’”

The Valley star acknowledged his mistakes in his relationship with Cartwright, noting she “deserves so much better.”

“She doesn't deserve, you know, half the c--- I put her through, and I feel bad,” he added. “I feel like I destroyed something that was pretty good. We had our problems, but I definitely threw a wrench in a lot of it."

Photo of Jax Taylor, Cruz Cauchi and Brittany Cartwright
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright revealed Cruz Cauchi has autism and is non-verbal.

Still, Taylor still feels getting a divorce is the right move for him and Cartwright, noting they “would have separated anyway.”

“We just were not getting along, and then all the stuff that happened, which you'll see, you can't come back from,” he elaborated. “There's just too much toxicity and there's too much hurt and there's too much anger, and you'll see as the season plays out, there's just some stuff I cannot come back from. I just can't."

The Vanderpump Rules alum noted he’s taking his relationship with his ex “day by day right now,” with a goal of being “amicable” for their son.

MORE ON:
Jax Taylor

Photo of Brittany Cartrwright and Jax Taylor
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor said the son he shares with Brittany Cartwright needs to be their priority.

“I want Brittany and I to put this aside for the most part and be like, our son is our priority,” he explained. “Our son deserves two loving parents to be with him all the time. Even if we're not together, he needs to know we're both there for him and we love him more than anything in the world. In fact, I was texting her just now and being like, 'Are we gonna have Easter?' I want to keep certain things as a family, Mother's Day, Easter. We need to put our s--- aside and we need to be there for our son.”

Photo of Brittany Cartrwright and Jax Taylor
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor said he and Brittany Cartwright went thought about how to share the news of their son's autism diagnosis.

On April 9, Cartwright revealed their son has autism and is non-verbal. Taylor shared he and Cartwright have known this “for a while.”

