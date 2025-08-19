Jay Cutler Slams Ex Kristin Cavallari for 'Slander' After She Claims She Didn't Get 'a Penny' in Divorce
Jay Cutler is clapping back at his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, calling her claim that she didn’t “get a penny” from their 2020 divorce misleading.
“I think it’s reckless. I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got,” Cutler, 42, explained during a recent episode of the “Take It Outside” podcast. “It’s insanity. It’s completely false, completely untrue.”
Jay Cutler Addressed Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari
Cutler and Cavallari, 38, were married from 2013 to 2020 and share three children: Camden, Jaxon and Saylor. Their divorce was finalized two years later.
While financial details were never made public, Cutler — once one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL — stressed that “not a judge in the state of Tennessee" would have signed off on an agreement allowing him to “keep every single dollar” earned during their marriage.
Jay Cutler Slammed Kristin Cavallari's Claims That She Didn't 'Get a Penny'
“Let’s think about this logically. ‘Not a penny,’ OK. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so, three kids,” the former professional athlete explained. “You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It’s online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years. So, you go to divorce and each side gets a lawyer and then you go to court and there’s a judge.”
Jay Cutler Didn't List Exact Numbers
The former NFL star didn’t “get into” exact numbers, but made sure to stress that the amount she was given was “definitely not zero.”
“It gets to a point where it’s just untrue,” he added. “Very untrue.”
Kristin Cavallari Claimed She Didn't 'Get a Penny' From Jay Cutler
Culter’s comment follows statements that Cavallari made during a June episode of her podcast, where she addressed claims about ownership of her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James. The Laguna Beach alum claimed that the brand, which makes “close to $50 million a year” in revenue, “never” took outside funding and Cutler did not have anything to do with its creation. In addition, she emphasized that she was “100 percent” the company’s owner.
“I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband,” she told her listeners. “I didn’t get any money from our divorce, so let’s just clear that up. Thank you.”