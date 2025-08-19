NEWS Jay Cutler Slams Ex Kristin Cavallari for 'Slander' After She Claims She Didn't Get 'a Penny' in Divorce Source: @jaycutler/Instagram; MEGA Jay Cutler is clapping back at his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, calling her claim that she didn’t ‘get a penny’ from their 2020 divorce ‘borderline slander.’ Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 19 2025, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Cutler is clapping back at his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, calling her claim that she didn’t “get a penny” from their 2020 divorce misleading. “I think it’s reckless. I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got,” Cutler, 42, explained during a recent episode of the “Take It Outside” podcast. “It’s insanity. It’s completely false, completely untrue.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Cutler Addressed Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari

Source: Outsider/YouTube Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari were married from 2013 to 2020.

Cutler and Cavallari, 38, were married from 2013 to 2020 and share three children: Camden, Jaxon and Saylor. Their divorce was finalized two years later. While financial details were never made public, Cutler — once one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL — stressed that “not a judge in the state of Tennessee" would have signed off on an agreement allowing him to “keep every single dollar” earned during their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Cutler Slammed Kristin Cavallari's Claims That She Didn't 'Get a Penny'

Source: MEGA Jay Cutler slammed claims that Kristin Cavallari didn't 'get a penny' from their divorce.

“Let’s think about this logically. ‘Not a penny,’ OK. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so, three kids,” the former professional athlete explained. “You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It’s online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years. So, you go to divorce and each side gets a lawyer and then you go to court and there’s a judge.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Cutler Didn't List Exact Numbers

Source: MEGA Jay Cutler didn't 'get into' exact numbers about how much Kristin Cavallari received.

The former NFL star didn’t “get into” exact numbers, but made sure to stress that the amount she was given was “definitely not zero.” “It gets to a point where it’s just untrue,” he added. “Very untrue.”

Kristin Cavallari Claimed She Didn't 'Get a Penny' From Jay Cutler

Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari claimed she started her brand without any help from Jay Cutler.