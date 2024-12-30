Kristin Cavallari Admits Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Jay Cutler Is 'Really Hard': There's 'Zero F------ Consistency'
Kristin Cavallari got candid about how tough it has been to co-parent with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, whom she divorced from in 2020.
“[It’s] really hard. It has not been easy, to say the least,” she admitted on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, which dropped on Monday, December 30, adding that there's been one positive moment in their "bumpy road" so far.
“We sat together at a basketball game earlier in the year, and I was like, ‘Holy f---, this is the best thing that’s ever happened. Jesus Christ, we made it. We can sit next to each other,'” the star, 37, stated, noting her ex has "zero f------- consistency" when it comes to their relationship. “And we haven’t sat together since, so I don’t f-------- know. What the f---?”
The reality star, who shares Jax, Camden and Saylor with the football star, said she likely won't be around Cutler, 41, during the holiday season because it "bums" her out "sometimes."
“Coming from divorced parents, the last thing I ever wanted was a divorce. I won’t lie to you. That still will creep up once in a while. … It just sucks that we’re not together as a family," she explained.
The businesswoman previously said she's cautious about how she talks about the father of her children, however, she opened up about why her relationship with Cutler, who is engaged to Samantha Robertson, didn't work out.
“I don’t regret a d--- thing,” she declared. “There is so much good that came out of our relationship.”
- Kristin Cavallari Says Her 'Heart Broke in My Marriage' to Jay Cutler Even Though She's the 'One That Walked Away'
- 'I'm Not Going Down That Road With Her': Jay Cutler Gets Heated After Kristin Cavallari Called Their Marriage 'Toxic'
- Kristin Cavallari Admits Divorce From Jay Cutler 'Didn't Happen Overnight'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The blonde babe also said she "ended up marrying my dad," who she cut out of her life last year.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Cavallari went all in on Cutler, calling him a "pathological liar" while talking about rumors he had an affair with her friend and Very Cavallari costar Kelly Henderson.
“I really don’t think anything happened,” she said. “F---, I don’t know, to be honest with you. Do I know for sure? No.”
“Jay used to trash her, which I now sort of think if a guy is trashing a girl, there is probably something going on. When you’re dealing with a pathological liar, it’s hard to know what the f--------- truth is," she continued. “There are things from my marriage that I will never know, and I’ve just sort of had to let that go. I’m over it now.”
One month earlier, Cavallari addressed the hearsay about Henderson.
"I felt as though one of my best friends at the time — who was on the Very Cavallari show — I don’t think she ever had an affair with my ex-husband,” she said on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast. "But the viewers of the show, season two, were accusing them of having an affair."
"You have to just move on from it, unfortunately," she added of their failed friendship, "and be thankful for the time that you had together."