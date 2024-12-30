Kristin Cavallari got candid about how tough it has been to co-parent with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, whom she divorced from in 2020.

“[It’s] really hard. It has not been easy, to say the least,” she admitted on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, which dropped on Monday, December 30, adding that there's been one positive moment in their "bumpy road" so far.