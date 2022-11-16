Update: Jay Leno's Doctor Confirms He Suffered 'Serious Burns' In Gasoline Fire But Is In 'Good' Condition

Leno initially suffered "deep second degree" and possibly third degree burns in the car fire, as Grossman explained, "Burn injuries are progressive and dynamic. It's hard to predict what the final outcome will be at this stage in the game."

Despite going through a traumatizing experience, Leno has seemingly been the positive reinforcement for others at the hospital, with his doctor revealing he passed out cookies to children and has helped out with other patients.

"We're very happy to have him as part of our team," the doctor added.