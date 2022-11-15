Jay Leno's Employee Reveals Star 'Is Gonna Be Fine' After Sustaining Injuries In Garage Fire

Shortly after the news broke that comedy legend Jay Leno had been seriously injured in a garage fire, The Tonight Show icon’s longtime employee George Swift offered a positive update surrounding the star’s prognosis.

“He’s gonna have a recovery but he’s gonna be fine,” said Swift, noting that his boss, ​​who is being treated for his injuries at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, Calif., is “getting the best care.”

“He’s a tough guy. He’s gonna be fine, there’s nothing life-threatening and he’s in great spirits but you know, it’s gonna take a while,” he continued.