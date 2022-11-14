Jay Leno Misses Scheduled Appearance At Las Vegas Event After Suffering Burns From Car Fire
Is Jay Leno OK? The former TV host was supposed to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 13, but he was nowhere to be found.
“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” Leno's family said in a statement. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”
TMZ later reported that Leno suffered serious injuries to his face when one of the cars he got into burst into flames without warning. The flames burned the left side of Leno's face, but it sounds like his ears and eyes weren't affected.
He was later taken to the Grossman Burn Center, where he is currently being treated.
Leno has been passionate about vehicles — he has around 180 cars and 160 motorcycles.
While growing up in Massachusetts, he formed a love for cars.
“There were always broken tractors, lawn mowers, vehicles you had to fix. I remember somebody had abandoned an old Renault in a field when we were about 11 or 12. We would drive it around the backyard … It taught you how to fix cars and get things running," he shared.
The Hollywood star, whose show ended in 2014, has been vocal about his previous health woes, as he was diagnosed with high cholesterol.
"We really want people to see the connection, because a lot of people don't realize high cholesterol — and if you've had a heart attack or stroke, you're increasing your risk for another one," he previously said. "It's like an earthquake, it might not destroy the house, but it certainly weakens the structure."
"There's a lot of people walking around like that, they're just time bombs. You've got all this cholesterol, you don't realize it until it actually hits, you know?" Leno continued. "It's like in a car, if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through. And that's what happens with your heart."