Confident Jazz Jennings Shares Sultry Photo in Bubble Bath After Impressive 100-Pound Weight Loss
Dec. 24 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Jazz Jennings is feeling herself!
On Saturday, December 20, the reality star posted a photo dump from a trip to Las Vegas, with one shot being more risqué than her usual posts.
Jazz Jennings Vacations in Las Vegas
The saucy snap pictured Jennings, 25, relaxing naked in a bubble bath, with the foam covering most of her slimmed down body. Jennings had her hair swept into a bun and flashed a peace sign for the camera.
"Rolling the dice 🎲 I ❤️ Vegas," she captioned the photos.
Other images pictured the YouTube star posing with loved ones, indulging in a Ghirardelli drink and checking out different exhibits in Sin City.
Inside the Reality Star's Weight-Loss Journey
The confident shot comes after the TLC alum dropped 100 pounds. Before the transformation, she struggled with a binge eating disorder.
"I really had to just retrain my mind," she shared of the weight-loss process. "I had to look at food as something different than what I was looking at it as. Because I used food as a comfort for my emotional struggles. I was a binge-eater. It was really bad."
Jennings also emphasized she was just "trying to get in the best shape of my life" and no longer cared "about image."
"I’m beautiful no matter what size I am, but in terms of health, I’m not always very healthy," she explained before getting in shape. "I fell off the wagon. Got a chicken tender sub with buffalo sauce, five fried chicken drumsticks, a whole box of cookies, chocolate milk and Ferrero chocolates. It was a binge!"
In 2024, Jennings raved over reaching the 100-pound milestone.
"Losing this weight and prioritizing my health has created a shift within. The first step toward improving your well-being is caring. I finally care about myself after years of neglecting my health," she spilled at the time. "I had truly let myself go when it came to eating. I am so proud of my weight loss, and I feel my confidence radiates through."
Jazz Jennings' Rise to Fame
Getting into a better mindset was something Jennings embraced while on her show, I Am Jazz, which ran from 2015 to 2023.
Jennings first rose to fame as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, being one of the youngest publicly documented people to identify as transgender. She underwent her first gender affirmation surgery in 2018 when she was 17.