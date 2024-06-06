Jazz Jennings Feels 'Confident' and 'So Proud' After Weight-Loss Journey: Photos
Jazz Jennings loves the skin she's in!
The I Am Jazz star took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, to show off her recent weight loss and spread body positivity at any size.
"No matter my weight, I have always felt beautiful," she captioned a carousel of photos of herself modeling a blue and white dress. "However, losing this weight and prioritizing my health has created a shift within."
"The first step toward improving your well-being is caring," she explained. "I finally care about myself after years of neglecting my health. I had truly let myself go when it came to eating."
"I am so proud of my weight loss, and I feel my confidence radiates through," she added.
The 23-year-old trans activist gushed that her dress also made her feel "like a goddess" with her matching necklace and earrings.
"Overall, take care of yourself and do things that make you happy and light," she continued. "We can always strive to be better, and choosing to be the best version of yourself allows you to soar to heights higher than ever before. Joy. Cherish. Peace."
Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate Jennings on both her physical and mental health. One user penned, "You’ve always been beautiful ❤️. But happy and healthy looks especially good on you," and a second chimed in, "You look amazing but even more importantly is that you feel amazing!"
As OK! previously reported, Jennings confessed she wanted to lose weight in a 2022 episode of her hit TLC show.
"I'm the first to admit when it comes to my physical health, I am not super healthy," she said at the time. "I haven't lost any weight, but I do have high hopes for myself. I want to get healthy. I want to feel good in my body. I'm just gonna kind of just start eating healthier and hopefully I'll see improvement."
She later added exercise to her routine when she began working out with her older brother. She posted an Instagram video that showcased her doing jumping jacks, planks and wall sits as her brother cheered for her.
"5 minutes in and I'm already struggling. It's okay though, gotta start somewhere," she quipped. "I love Sander boot camp!"