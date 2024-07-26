J.D. Vance in Hot Water Again: Donald Trump's VP Pick Fumed About Women Crossing State Lines to Get an Abortion in Unearthed Audio
One of the things that Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, J.D. Vance, has been very vocal about is the topic of abortion.
Now, in rediscovered audio from 2022, Vance made it clear how he really feels about the topic.
On Aimee Terese’s “Very Fine People” podcast, Vance was vocal about supporting a potential federal ban that would prevent women from crossing state lines to get abortions if Roe vs. Wade was overturned. “Okay look here’s the situation,” Vance began sharing about a hypothetical situation. “Let’s say Roe vs Wade is overruled. Ohio bans abortion in 2022. Let’s say 2024. And then, you know, every day George Soros sends a 747 to Columbus to load up disproportionately black women to get them to go have abortions in California.”
Making sure to get a dig in, Vance added the left would “celebrate this as a victory for diversity,” which is “kind of creepy.” “And it’s like if that happens do you need some federal response to prevent it from happening?” Vance questioned. “Because its really creepy. And you know. I’m pretty sympathetic to that, actually.”
This is not the first time Vance has made controversial remarks about abortion.
In an old interview with The Catholic Current, Vance compared abortion to slavery, stating, “Here’s something comparable between abortion and slavery, and that while the people who obviously suffer the most are those subjected to it, I think it has this morally distorting effect on the entire society.”
Claiming that Americans have “begun to see children as inconveniences to be discarded, instead of blessings to cherish,” Vance went on to state, “I really think abortion has really done something very socially destructive to us as people in how we see the most vulnerable and the most dependent among us. I think that’s one of the underappreciated facts about abortion. It’s really distorted our entire society.”
Vance has also made it clear that he feels opposed to abortion even when related to rape and incest, going on the record to say that “two wrong[s] don’t make a right.” While Vance’s stances lean very much to the conservative right, rumors have recently arisen that Trump may be reconsidering his VP pick and replacing Vance with Nikki Haley. The rumblings come right on the heels of Joe Biden stepping down and Kamala Harris being the presumptive Democratic nominee.