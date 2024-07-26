This is not the first time Vance has made controversial remarks about abortion.

In an old interview with The Catholic Current, Vance compared abortion to slavery, stating, “Here’s something comparable between abortion and slavery, and that while the people who obviously suffer the most are those subjected to it, I think it has this morally distorting effect on the entire society.”

Claiming that Americans have “begun to see children as inconveniences to be discarded, instead of blessings to cherish,” Vance went on to state, “I really think abortion has really done something very socially destructive to us as people in how we see the most vulnerable and the most dependent among us. I think that’s one of the underappreciated facts about abortion. It’s really distorted our entire society.”