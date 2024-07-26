Donald Trump's Big Regret? Ex-Prez May Replace 'Dud' VP J.D. Vance With Nikki Haley After Having Second Thoughts

Although Trump has not publicly criticized Vance at all, there is speculation that he is regretting his decision in choosing Vance as a running mate.

During a CNN appearance, Paul Begala, a former White House advisor and chief strategist for Bill Clinton’s winning 1992 presidential campaign, speculated this may indeed be the case. He specifically mentioned Haley as who he believes Trump will replace Vance with.

“There's a nonzero chance the Republicans take their vice presidential candidate off the ticket," Begala remarked while on a panel with CNN, where they dissected a recent interview Haley did. "He's been a dud. He's the first vice presidential nominee of either party since 1980 to begin underwater in his approval ratings."