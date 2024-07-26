OK Magazine
Donald Trump's Big Regret? Ex-Prez May Replace 'Dud' VP J.D. Vance With Nikki Haley After Having Second Thoughts

Composite picture of Nikki Haley and J.D. Vance.
Source: MEGA

There is speculation Nikki Haley was campaigning to get the VP nomination in a recent speech she gave.

By:

Jul. 26 2024, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

With Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race, it seems inevitable Kamala Harris is going to replace him as the Democratic nominee.

With that information surfacing, rumors are swirling that Donald Trump may be looking to make a change on his ticket — namely, replacing his VP pick, J.D. Vance, with Nikki Haley.

matts square template
Source: MEGA

Prior to Donald Trump getting the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley was campaigning to be president.

Although Trump has not publicly criticized Vance at all, there is speculation that he is regretting his decision in choosing Vance as a running mate.

During a CNN appearance, Paul Begala, a former White House advisor and chief strategist for Bill Clinton’s winning 1992 presidential campaign, speculated this may indeed be the case. He specifically mentioned Haley as who he believes Trump will replace Vance with.

“There's a nonzero chance the Republicans take their vice presidential candidate off the ticket," Begala remarked while on a panel with CNN, where they dissected a recent interview Haley did. "He's been a dud. He's the first vice presidential nominee of either party since 1980 to begin underwater in his approval ratings."

matts square template
Source: MEGA

Paul Begala, a former Clinton advisor, claimed J.D. Vance is 'a dud.'

Noting “that Vance is “not good on the stump,” Begala explained while he is not a Trump fan, there’s no denying his charisma. Meanwhile, “JD, so far, is just dull.” In watching Haley’s interview in which the panel was discussing, Begala affirmed, “This is a woman campaigning to get on the ticket, you watch, this year. You watch."

“What a different race we would have,” Begala exclaimed about a Trump/Haley tickets versus a Trump/Vance one. Begala also noted he believes that Haley could act as “a bridge” between swing voters, which can make a major difference in an election.

“Trump is not good with long relationships," Begala concluded. "And he's not gonna hang in there with JD."

matts square template
Source: MEGA

There has been speculation Donald Trump is regretting picking J.D. Vance as his running mate.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign regarding the idea Begala was floating around.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump/Vance campaign, responded, “There's a reason Paul Beluga [sic] no longer gets paid for his political advice."

Vance has been under fire this week after some inflammatory remarks he made about women in 2021.

matts square template
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance has come under fire for some remarks he made about women in a 2021 interview on Tucker Carlson's now-defunct Fox News show.

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s now-defunct Fox News show, Vance claimed the country was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made.”

“So they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” Vance continued. “And it’s just a basic fact. If you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?” The comments have gotten pushback from the likes of actress Jennifer Aniston, who took to her Instagram Story to exclaim she “truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States.”

