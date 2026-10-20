Politics J.D. Vance Confronted at Town Hall as Widow Says 'There Were a Lot of Mistakes' in Iran War Drone Strike That Killed Wife Source: MEGA J.D. Vance struggled to answer for military failures. Adam Downer Oct. 20 2026, Updated 1:57 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Vice President J.D. Vance was unexpectedly confronted by the widow of a soldier slain in the war in Iran at a Town Hall event. On October 17, Joey Amor, the widow of late soldier Nicole Amor, demanded the vice president answer for the "fundamental failures" that led to his wife's death.

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Vance is confronted by the emotional husband of a soldier killed in Iran War and acts like he had no idea anyone ever died:



Q: It's a hard price to pay. There's a failure in the leadership. How will the leadership be held accountable?



Vance: If there were failures... This is… pic.twitter.com/uGNaaTCv2V — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 18, 2026 Source: @FACTPOSTNEWS / X Vance was confronted at a Michigan town hall.

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Vance Grilled on Military 'Failures'

Source: MEGA The widow demanded accountability for his wife's death.

At the Michigan Town Hall hosted by CBS, Joey stood and said to J.D., "Though the Iranian drone was the weapon that killed my wife, there were a lot of mistakes, and a lot of fundamental failures, that led up to that." He continued, "I believe CBS [News] has reported on that. My wife has told me things before she passed. There are other soldiers that know things that are being quiet about certain aspects of this. There's a failure in the leadership, and I want to know how this administration is going to start holding those leaders accountable." Nicole was killed in a drone strike in Kuwait along with five other service members a day after the war began.

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Vance Said He Never Heard of Failures

Source: MEGA Vance said he hadn't heard of 'failures,' though U.S. military concerns were reported.

The vice president seemed flabbergasted by the widow's sudden demand. "If there were failures, and I don't doubt that there were," he said. "I just — this [is] literally the first time I have heard of this, and I want to fix that stuff. I do not want this stuff to happen." Two days after the strike, CBS reported that military personnel had expressed concern prior to the attack that the base was not sufficiently fortified to handle incoming drones.

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Vance Pledged to Take Complaint Seriously

Source: MEGA Hegseth's leadership is in question.

The vice president admitted that reporting doesn't "filter up" to him and he missed the stories about the concerns ahead of the lethal drone strike. "I want to understand what we can do better and what those soldiers are seeing. Because part of the problem with this job — this job's an amazing honor — but you live in a bit of a bubble, and sometimes information doesn't filter up to me," he said. "This is an opportunity for it to filter right directly to me, and I promise you I will take every single failure extremely seriously and will work on it," the politician continued. "I promise you that one of the ways that I'm going to show gratitude to your wife is by taking this seriously and trying to figure out what exactly happened and what exactly we can do better." Joey said he was satisfied with the vice president's response.

Iran War Leadership Questioned Nationwide

Source: MEGA The war has stretched well beyond Trump's initial estimate.