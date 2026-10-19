J.D. Vance Reveals 'There’s a Chance' He Won’t Run for President in 2028: 'My Wife Has Never Loved Politics'

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Vice President J.D. Vance admitted "there’s a chance" he will not run for president in 2028, citing his family life and his wife’s reservations about politics as central factors in his decision-making. Vance shared these insights during a CBS News town hall in Flat Rock, MI, hosted by Tony Dokoupil. Despite early polling positioning him as a strong Republican frontrunner to succeed President Donald Trump, Vance emphasized that any future political move remains uncertain and will ultimately be a family decision. The 42-year-old VP highlighted that he and his wife are raising four young children. He noted, “We've got four little kids; my wife has never loved politics. She loves public service.”

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance's name has been floated along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio's as a potential GOP frontrunner in 2028.

Calling himself a "procrastinator" on major life choices, Vance said he deliberately avoids making major decisions until absolutely necessary. He plans to delay any official choice regarding a White House bid until after the November midterm elections. Vance added that his immediate priority remains serving as vice president and fulfilling the tasks he was elected to perform, rather than dedicating energy to an early 2028 campaign strategy. Reports also indicate that early party dynamics could shape the 2028 landscape, with other Trump administration figures — such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio — frequently mentioned as potential contenders for the Republican nomination.

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J.D. Vance Got Grilled

Source: MEGA Vance was put on the spot repeatedly during the contentious town hall interview.

During the hour-long town hall, voters and Dokoupil repeatedly put Vance on the spot. He faced tough questions concerning the administration's abysmal performance on the economy, White House corruption allegations, vile immigration rhetoric and the ongoing war with Iran. He was visibly caught off guard by Joey Amor, a grieving military husband whose wife, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, was killed alongside five other U.S. service members by an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait. Amor asked about the leadership failures that led to the deaths and how officials would be held accountable.

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Source: MEGA Vance feigned ignorance when confronted by a military widow on an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait.

Vance admitted, "This literally is the first time I've heard of this." He added that while his job is an honor, officials can sometimes live in a bubble where information does not filter up. He acknowledged mistakes in troop locations, saying, "We realized [it] was a huge mistake that we could do better on, and we have changed that.” Attendees also pressed Vance on inflation and cost-of-living issues, including a Detroit barber who asked why gas prices are significantly higher than during Trump’s first term. Vance blamed global energy disruptions caused by Iran, and he baselessly blamed diminished domestic refining capacity under the Biden administration. When Dokoupil noted that Trump and Vance have been in office for nearly two years, Vance asked for patience, saying, "Just as this country wasn't broken in one presidential term, it's gonna take more than 18 months to fix things and turn them around.”

'They Should Suffer Consequences'

Source: MEGA Vance remains a deeply unpopular vice president.