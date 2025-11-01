or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
J.D. Vance
Politics

J.D. Vance Dragged as 'Full-Time Social Media Troll' as He References 'Fat J.D.' Meme for Halloween Costume: Photos

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA/@jdvance/X

J.D. Vance referenced viral his 'fat J.D. curly hair' meme with a Halloween costume in response.

Nov. 1 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

J.D. Vance was all tricks, no treats this Halloween.

The vice president, 41, mocked himself, dressing up as the viral "fat J.D. curly hair" meme for Halloween on Friday, October 31.

The popular social media edit featured a Photoshopped Vance with larger cheeks, curly locks and a longer beard.

Source: @jdvance/Instagram

J.D. Vance dressed up as a meme-ified version of himself for Halloween.

Likewise, the real-life politician wore a voluminous, shoulder-length wig.

"Happy Halloween, kids. And remember: Say thank you," he said in an X video, before spinning around in circles to The Twilight Zone theme song.

"Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!" he similarly captioned the post.

Vance's encouragement to "say thank you" alludes to his viral remarks during President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this year. During the White House visit in February, the leaders discussed how to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and Vance accused Zelenskyy of being "disrespectful."

"Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring you into this conference," he asserted at the time.

Image of J.D. Vance made fun of himself on Halloween.
Source: @jdvance/X

J.D. Vance made fun of himself on Halloween.

The moment turned into a meme that even the official White House X account tapped into.

"MAKE SURE YOU SAY THANK YOU," they wrote, reposting Vance's Halloween costume.

The 41-year-old shared another one of his famous memes on social media to celebrate the holiday: a bald, filtered version of himself with crazy eyes, featuring the text, "Can you hear the screaming?"

"Happy Halloween!" Vance simply wrote on a repost of the edit.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Image of J.D. Vance dressed up in a wig for Halloween.
Source: @jdvance/Instagram

J.D. Vance dressed up in a wig for Halloween.

Some social media users thought his costume was "hilarious," while others weren't too amused.

"Posted by the perpetually online full-time social media troll who holds the title of Vice President of the United States," wrote MeidasTouch Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski.

"POV you’re a brand new IKEA sectional," the Democrats’ official X account captioned a repost of the meme, referencing rumors about Vance's love of couches.

"I don't like you bro," an Instagram user quipped.

Image of J.D. Vance paid tribute to viral memes about him.
Source: @jdvance/Instagram

J.D. Vance paid tribute to viral memes about him.

Others praised the vice president for his sense of humor.

"As a liberal, this is genuinely really funny. Good on Vance," one person wrote on Instagram.

"Mr Vice President. I hate you and I still laughed!" a second user teased.

"JD just won 2028," another mused.

Vance's Instagram Reel that revealed his costume received over 874,000 likes and 557,000 shares in just 19 hours. The engagement behind his Halloween share is nearly eight times his previous post, which honored the 250th birthday of the Marines on October 19.

