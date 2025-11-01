J.D. Vance Dragged as 'Full-Time Social Media Troll' as He References 'Fat J.D.' Meme for Halloween Costume: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance was all tricks, no treats this Halloween. The vice president, 41, mocked himself, dressing up as the viral "fat J.D. curly hair" meme for Halloween on Friday, October 31. The popular social media edit featured a Photoshopped Vance with larger cheeks, curly locks and a longer beard.

Article continues below advertisement

Likewise, the real-life politician wore a voluminous, shoulder-length wig. "Happy Halloween, kids. And remember: Say thank you," he said in an X video, before spinning around in circles to The Twilight Zone theme song. "Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!" he similarly captioned the post. Vance's encouragement to "say thank you" alludes to his viral remarks during President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this year. During the White House visit in February, the leaders discussed how to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and Vance accused Zelenskyy of being "disrespectful." "Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring you into this conference," he asserted at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jdvance/X J.D. Vance made fun of himself on Halloween.

The moment turned into a meme that even the official White House X account tapped into. "MAKE SURE YOU SAY THANK YOU," they wrote, reposting Vance's Halloween costume. The 41-year-old shared another one of his famous memes on social media to celebrate the holiday: a bald, filtered version of himself with crazy eyes, featuring the text, "Can you hear the screaming?" "Happy Halloween!" Vance simply wrote on a repost of the edit.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jdvance/Instagram J.D. Vance dressed up in a wig for Halloween.

Some social media users thought his costume was "hilarious," while others weren't too amused. "Posted by the perpetually online full-time social media troll who holds the title of Vice President of the United States," wrote MeidasTouch Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski. "POV you’re a brand new IKEA sectional," the Democrats’ official X account captioned a repost of the meme, referencing rumors about Vance's love of couches. "I don't like you bro," an Instagram user quipped.

Source: @jdvance/Instagram J.D. Vance paid tribute to viral memes about him.