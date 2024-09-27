Volodymyr Zelenskyy Cuts Off Donald Trump Bragging About His 'Very Good Relationship' With Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cut off former U.S. President Donald Trump during a recent meet-up with reporters.
Zelenskyy interrupted the GOP nominee when he began to brag about his "very good" relationship with Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin.
On Friday, Trump met with the Ukrainian president during a joint press briefing and said, "Look, this is a meeting, and we have a big race going on right now. I guess 37 days left, and we’re leading in the polls, so we’ll see how it all works out. Hopefully it’ll work out, but if it does, we’re gonna work very much with both parties to try and get this settled and get it worked out."
He continued, discussing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, "It has to end at some point, it has to end. He’s [Zelenskyy] gone through h---, and his country has gone through h--- like few countries have ever, like it’s happened anywhere — nobody’s ever seen anything like it. It’s a terrible situation."
The former president went on to brag about his relationship with Zelenskyy, who he previously referred to as “a piece of steel,” as well as bring up his previous Russia collusion scandal.
“He said, ‘President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.’ He said it loud and clear, and the impeachment hoax died right there,” the GOP nominee recalled. “So we have a very good relationship. And I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin. And I think, if we win, I think we’re going to get it resolved very quickly. Very, I really think we’re going to get it —”
Zelenskyy interjected when Trump mentioned Putin and said, "I hope we have more good relations with us," while he gestured to himself and the ex-prez.
After being interrupted, Trump chimed in and said, "Oh, I see. Yeah, but, you know, it takes two to tango, you know, and we will, we’re [having] a good meeting today. And I think the fact that we’re even together today is a very good sign."
The Republican continued to ramble on and warned of what could happen if he isn't elected. He said, "Hopefully we’ll have a good victory because [if] the other side wins, I don’t think you’re going to have victories with anything, to be honest with you. So we’re going to sit down, just discuss it."
Ukraine has been at war with Russia ever since Putin's troops invaded the country on February 24, 2022.
Soon after the invasion, Putin made a speech, saying he had decided "to conduct a special military operation … to protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years," repeating a baseless claim about Ukraine’s Russian-separatist-backed Donbas region.
The conflict has led to thousands of deaths on both sides of the conflict, and millions of dollars of U.S. support have gone to Ukraine to help fight back against the Russian forces.