Volodymyr Zelenskyy Cuts Off Donald Trump Bragging About His 'Very Good Relationship' With Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin

On Friday, Trump met with the Ukrainian president during a joint press briefing and said, "Look, this is a meeting, and we have a big race going on right now. I guess 37 days left, and we’re leading in the polls, so we’ll see how it all works out. Hopefully it’ll work out, but if it does, we’re gonna work very much with both parties to try and get this settled and get it worked out."

He continued, discussing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, "It has to end at some point, it has to end. He’s [Zelenskyy] gone through h---, and his country has gone through h--- like few countries have ever, like it’s happened anywhere — nobody’s ever seen anything like it. It’s a terrible situation."