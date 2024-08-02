J.D. Vance Admits He Told His 7-Year-Old Son to 'Shut the H--- Up' About Pokémon While on the Phone With Donald Trump

The incident took place in a hotel room where Vance's 7-year-old son, Ewan, was with him.

The senator's son, who is currently engrossed in collecting Pokémon cards, enthusiastically talked to his father about Pikachu, a famous mascot for the super-successful Japanese game series, while Vance was speaking to the former president.

Vance described the situation on the "Full Send" podcast, stating, "He is really into Pokémon cards right now, he’s going through a Pokémon phase... I mean, he’s really into it, so he is trying to talk to me about Pikachu, and I am on the phone with Donald Trump, I’m like, ‘Son, shut the h--- up for 30 seconds about Pikachu.'"