J.D. Vance Admits He Told His 7-Year-Old Son to 'Shut the H--- Up' About Pokémon While on the Phone With Donald Trump
Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) revealed that during an important call with former President Donald Trump on the first day of the Republican National Convention, he had to tell his son to "shut the h--- up" about the Pokémon Pikachu.
The incident took place in a hotel room where Vance's 7-year-old son, Ewan, was with him.
The senator's son, who is currently engrossed in collecting Pokémon cards, enthusiastically talked to his father about Pikachu, a famous mascot for the super-successful Japanese game series, while Vance was speaking to the former president.
Vance described the situation on the "Full Send" podcast, stating, "He is really into Pokémon cards right now, he’s going through a Pokémon phase... I mean, he’s really into it, so he is trying to talk to me about Pikachu, and I am on the phone with Donald Trump, I’m like, ‘Son, shut the h--- up for 30 seconds about Pikachu.'"
Vance emphasized the significance of the call with Trump, acknowledging it as a pivotal moment in his life.
The former president supposedly told him, "J.D., you missed a very important phone call, and now I'm gonna have to pick somebody else."
Despite his son's excitement, Vance pleaded with him, "This is the most important phone call of my life, please just let me take this phone call."
A clip of Vance telling the story about his son was shared on social media, and several critics judged the GOP's VP nominee for his parenting style.
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "Sure does sound like a loving and caring father telling your 7-year-old son to stfu about something he finds neat."
Another user commented, "I swear to God, if this thing snowballs, I can absolutely see conservatives boycotting Pokemon over this. I wouldn't put it past them at this point."
A third user joked, "Did Vance also slap his kid's Pokemon cards out of his hands and tell him to 'Smell you later'? He gives off Gary Oak vibes."
As of 2022, Pokémon is the highest-grossing media franchise in the world.
The collectible franchise debuted in 1996 with 150 characters called "pocket monsters" and has earned over $100 billion worldwide across its games, manga, anime, toys and movies.
According to Forbes, the franchise is more valuable than any other property, including Hello Kitty, Winnie the Pooh, Trump, Mickey Mouse, Star Wars and even the entire Marvel Universe.