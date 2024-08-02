OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPolitics

J.D. Vance Admits He Told His 7-Year-Old Son to 'Shut the H--- Up' About Pokémon While on the Phone With Donald Trump

Composite photo of J.D. Vance and Pikachu
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance told his 7-year-old son to shut up about Pikachu while he was on the phone with Donald Trump.

By:

Aug. 2 2024, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) revealed that during an important call with former President Donald Trump on the first day of the Republican National Convention, he had to tell his son to "shut the h--- up" about the Pokémon Pikachu.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance year old son shut up pokemon phone donald trump
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance revealed his son is in his 'Pokémon phase.'

The incident took place in a hotel room where Vance's 7-year-old son, Ewan, was with him.

The senator's son, who is currently engrossed in collecting Pokémon cards, enthusiastically talked to his father about Pikachu, a famous mascot for the super-successful Japanese game series, while Vance was speaking to the former president.

Vance described the situation on the "Full Send" podcast, stating, "He is really into Pokémon cards right now, he’s going through a Pokémon phase... I mean, he’s really into it, so he is trying to talk to me about Pikachu, and I am on the phone with Donald Trump, I’m like, ‘Son, shut the h--- up for 30 seconds about Pikachu.'"

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance year old son shut up pokemon phone donald trump
Source: MEGA

Pokemon is the highest-grossing franchise in the world, valued at over $100 billion.

Article continues below advertisement

Vance emphasized the significance of the call with Trump, acknowledging it as a pivotal moment in his life.

The former president supposedly told him, "J.D., you missed a very important phone call, and now I'm gonna have to pick somebody else."

Despite his son's excitement, Vance pleaded with him, "This is the most important phone call of my life, please just let me take this phone call."

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance
Article continues below advertisement
jd vance year old son shut up pokemon phone donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump almost had to pick a different K.VP after J.D. Vance missed his phone call.

Article continues below advertisement

A clip of Vance telling the story about his son was shared on social media, and several critics judged the GOP's VP nominee for his parenting style.

One user shared the clip in a post that read, "Sure does sound like a loving and caring father telling your 7-year-old son to stfu about something he finds neat."

Another user commented, "I swear to God, if this thing snowballs, I can absolutely see conservatives boycotting Pokemon over this. I wouldn't put it past them at this point."

A third user joked, "Did Vance also slap his kid's Pokemon cards out of his hands and tell him to 'Smell you later'? He gives off Gary Oak vibes."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
jd vance year old son shut up pokemon phone donald trump
Source: MEGA

Pokémon is valued at 50x Donald Trump's net worth.

As of 2022, Pokémon is the highest-grossing media franchise in the world.

The collectible franchise debuted in 1996 with 150 characters called "pocket monsters" and has earned over $100 billion worldwide across its games, manga, anime, toys and movies.

According to Forbes, the franchise is more valuable than any other property, including Hello Kitty, Winnie the Pooh, Trump, Mickey Mouse, Star Wars and even the entire Marvel Universe.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.