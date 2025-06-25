J.D. Vance's Wife Usha Addresses Possibility of Him Running for President in 2028: 'I'm Not Plotting Our Next Steps'

“Three years ago — maybe four years ago at this point — I had absolutely no intention of leading any sort of life in politics,” Usha told Meghan McCain on her Citizen McCain YouTube show.

“It really is that rapid,” she continued. “And then when we moved our kids to school in this area, it was with no intention whatsoever of J.D. running for a new office, and so my attitude is that this is a four-year period where I have a set of responsibilities to my family, to myself, and obviously to the country, and that’s really what I’m focused on. I’m not plotting out next steps or really trying for anything after this.”