J.D. Vance's Wife Usha Addresses Possibility of Him Running for President in 2028: 'I'm Not Plotting Our Next Steps'
Usha Vance opened up regarding her thoughts on becoming the first lady of the United States in a new interview. J.D. Vance is ahead in polls as the preferred Republican candidate to run on the ticket in 2028, with a McLaughlin and Associates poll showing him leading “with 36 percent support, more than doubling [Donald Trump Jr.’s] 14 percent.”
Usha's Thoughts
“Three years ago — maybe four years ago at this point — I had absolutely no intention of leading any sort of life in politics,” Usha told Meghan McCain on her Citizen McCain YouTube show.
“It really is that rapid,” she continued. “And then when we moved our kids to school in this area, it was with no intention whatsoever of J.D. running for a new office, and so my attitude is that this is a four-year period where I have a set of responsibilities to my family, to myself, and obviously to the country, and that’s really what I’m focused on. I’m not plotting out next steps or really trying for anything after this.”
J.D. Vance Addresses 2028
In an interview with a media outlet in April, J.D. addressed the prospect of running for president, noting, “if we do a good job, the politics take care of themselves.”
He added there is “so much to do” before any decisions regarding a 2028 run can be made, adding he doesn’t “really think that much about what happens in three and a half years.”
“When we get to that point, I’ll talk to the president, we’ll figure out what we want to do,” he added.
Donald Trump May Run for a Third Term
Donald Trump, who has previously floated the idea of running for a third term, previously suggested one way for him to accomplish that involved J.D. He stated J.D. could run for president in 2028. If he were to win, Donald suggested he could hand the reins to him and return to the role of vice president.
“I’m not joking,” Donald previously said of running for a third term. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”
The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution currently prevents anyone from being president for more than two terms.
A Changed Tune
In a later interview, Donald changed his tune. "I'll be an eight-year president,” he said. “I’ll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important.” He added his statements regarding seeking a third term were intended to troll “fake news media.”