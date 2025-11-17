J.D. Vance Lashes Out Against 'Scumbags' Accusing Tucker Carlson's Son of Being 'Racist' and 'Antisemitic'

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance was left livid after his top aide Buckley Carlson was accused of being "racist" and "antisemitic." The vice president of the United States issued an angry response via social media following an online attack against right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson's son. J.D. hit back at investigative journalist Sloan Rachmuth after she bashed Tucker for interviewing white nationalist Nick Fuentes and suggested the former Fox News star's entire family displays hateful characteristics.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance defended Tucker Carlson's son amid criticism.

The veep's outrage came after Rachmuth posted via X: "Today, we learned that Tucker Carlson’s brother idolizes Nick Fuentes." "Racism and antisemitism is a Carlson family trait," the Harvard graduate claimed. "Is Tucker’s son Buckley, who serves as JD Vance’s top aide also a vile bigot? America deserves to know how deep the Carlson’s family ethnic and religious hatred runs."

Article continues below advertisement

Sloan Rachmuth is a "journalist" who has decided to obsessively attack a staffer in his 20s because she doesn't like the views of his father.



Every time I see a public attack on Buckley it's a complete lie. And yes, I notice ever person with an agenda who unfairly attacks a… https://t.co/bjFVuM2yBI — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 16, 2025 Source: @JDVance/X J.D. Vance slammed journalist Sloan Rachmuth.

Replying directly to her post, J.D. declared, "Sloan Rachmuth is a 'journalist' who has decided to obsessively attack a staffer in his 20s because she doesn't like the views of his father." "Every time I see a public attack on Buckley it's a complete lie," he insisted of Tucker's son. "And yes, I notice ever person with an agenda who unfairly attacks a good guy who does a great job for me."

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Questions Journalist's Religious Values

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Tucker Carlson interviewed controversial white nationalist Nick Fuentes in October.

"Sloan describes herself as a defender of 'Judeo-Christian Values.' Is it a "Judeo-Christian value" to lie about someone you don't know? Not in any church I ever spent time in!" J.D. added. Further emphasizing his outrage, J.D. ranted: "I have an extraordinary tolerance for disagreements and criticisms from the various people in our coalition. But I am a very loyal person, and I have zero tolerance for scumbags attacking my staff. And yes, *everyone* who I've seen attack Buckley with lies is a scumbag."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance called media criticizing Tucker Carlson's family 'scumbags.'

Sloan didn't let J.D.'s berating stop her, however, as she clapped back, "Mr. Vice President, that 'someone I don’t know' is one of your top advisors [sic] being paid with taxpayer funds." "It’s not the guy who trims your shrubs or cuts your hair. And YES, defending Judeo-Christian values entails speaking out against the antisemitism that’s tearing our nation apart. It also involves questioning those at the highest level of government about their hires, and speaking truth to power when needed," she penned. Sloan questioned, "Sir, shall I remain quiet while Jews like me are being targeted by massive media platforms, and while our country is being destroyed by hate?? Or can I continue to ask questions and fight against injustices without being unfairly questioned about my loyalty to my country? I look forward to hearing back from you."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Buckley Carson is one of J.D. Vance's top aides.