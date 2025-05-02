'The Knives Were Out': J.D. Vance, Tucker Carlson and Laura Loomer Played a Part in Donald Trump Ousting National Security Advisor Mike Waltz
Vice President J.D. Vance, as well as far-right influencers Tucker Carlson and Laura Loomer, were ridiculed in the Wall Street Journal after President Donald Trump decided to remove National Security Advisor Mike Waltz from his post and nominate him to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
The outlet's editorial board claimed "the deeper story" behind Waltz’s departure may be that the advisor and his deputies are out because they were targeted as "hawks" by the VP and others from within the Trump administration.
The term "hawk" is used to refer to anyone who continues to promote pro-war ideology and push for more U.S. interventionism around the world.
"Waltz was targeted from the start by the Tucker Carlson wing of the MAGA movement," the publication claimed.
The piece continued to focus on Loomer, who has transitioned from dubious conspiracy theories to orchestrating blacklists in the Trump Administration, has allegedly played a key role in undermining Waltz.
“She tarred Alex Wong, Mr. Waltz’s deputy and a former staffer for Sen. Tom Cotton, as connected to the Chinese Communist Party,” the editorial claims.
Wong, a noted "hawk" on China and veteran of Trump's first term, is slated to exit alongside Waltz. Loomer, unfazed, took to Twitter to claim he was another "SCALP." The editorial shines a spotlight on the internal divides within Trump’s foreign policy, noting that the resistance to Waltz doesn’t stem from “neocon warmongers” but from a faction advocating for a “come-home-America” approach, inclusive of figures like Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
“Mr. Trump needs a replacement for Mr. Waltz with national security experience who can be an honest broker for his policy choices. And it wouldn’t hurt to understand the axis of adversaries — China, Russia, Iran, North Korea — building against America,” the editorial concluded.
In March, the leaked Trump administration Signal group chat revealed that while Waltz supported Trump’s decision to strike Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists, Vance questioned whether Trump was “aware” of the “inconsistent” message he was sending by doing so.
As OK! previously reported, Waltz mistakenly added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to the Signal messaging group full of Trump’s top advisers, ultimately causing it to leak out and become a huge scandal for the administration.
This misstep allowed Goldberg access to revealing conversations about plans to bomb Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Screenshots shared by The Atlantic showcased a chat full of alarming content, including mockery of the U.S.'s European allies and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivering a "TEAM UPDATE." This contained timestamped details and specific locations regarding the proposed attacks before they even took place.