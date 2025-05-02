'The Knives Were Out': J.D. Vance, Tucker Carlson and Laura Loomer Played a Part in Donald Trump Ousting National Security Advisor Mike Waltz

The outlet's editorial board claimed "the deeper story" behind Waltz’s departure may be that the advisor and his deputies are out because they were targeted as "hawks" by the VP and others from within the Trump administration.

The term "hawk" is used to refer to anyone who continues to promote pro-war ideology and push for more U.S. interventionism around the world.

"Waltz was targeted from the start by the Tucker Carlson wing of the MAGA movement," the publication claimed.