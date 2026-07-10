J.D. Vance Mocked Over Cringe Joke 'Fumble' as Critics Slam His Lack of 'Charisma': Watch
July 10 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance made a joke about Wisconsin that didn't exactly land with the locals.
"Especially this time of year, I love Wisconsin," the vice president, 41, said in a speech in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Wednesday, July 8.
J.D. Vance 'Fumbled' Joke in Wisconsin
"Or as you guys say, 'Wisconsin,'" he joked, trying to stress the "con" pronunciation in the state's name. "Love Wisconsin."
The 20-second segment of the government leader's speech went viral on social media, with many calling him out for "fumbling" the joke.
Social Media Reacted to J.D. Vance's Lack of 'Charisma'
"Negative charisma coming out of Ohio," one person said, referring to Vance's home state, while a second critic wrote, "How can you fumble that joke this badly?"
"Even the audience didn’t know whether to laugh or feel bad for him," a third added. "He and Elon Musk are competing for the top spot of least charismatic person in the history of our species."
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J.D. Vance Suffered Another Blunder During Wisconsin Speech
Vance was caught in another blunder during the speech when he discussed benefit fraud and the Trump administration's efforts to crack down on abuse of government programs.
The federal official displayed a large photo of two women, one of whom was Markita Barnes, a Milwaukee woman who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March after being convicted in a federal healthcare fraud case.
"Now, I want to be clear that the woman in the back did nothing wrong. But look at this woman in the front with the smug look and the Louis Vuitton bag," Vance said. "A woman who quite literally stole from young mothers who needed prenatal care."
However, due to the angle and the placard's glossy surface, the image was difficult to make out both in person and on camera as Vance urged the audience to "look at this woman!"
J.D. Vance's Intelligence Was Insulted
The White House Rapid Response 47 account accused social media of deliberately obscuring the image.
"Your dumb a-- is shielding a criminal who stole $2.4 million in taxpayer-funded benefits meant to help at-risk pregnant women and women with young kids," the account posted. "She's spending the next decade in federal prison thanks to this Administration's relentless work to end the fraud."
However, critics quickly pointed out that the footage had not been modified.
"It was Vance who obscured her by placing the board the way he did," one social media user responded. "The White House essentially just called Vance a 'dumb---.'"