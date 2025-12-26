or
White House Slams 'The View' Hosts as 'Trump-Deranged Wackos' Over Epstein Files Discussion

The White House fired back at 'The View' hosts, calling them 'Trump-Deranged Wackos' over their Epstein file comments.

Dec. 26 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

The White House fired back at the hosts of The View, labeling them "Trump-deranged wackos" after their heated discussion on the release of files related to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The White House criticized 'The View' hosts after their Epstein discussion.

During the November 19 episode, co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro and Joy Behar weighed in on the House of Representatives' overwhelming 427-1 vote to release the Epstein files, which the Senate swiftly approved as well. Whoopi Goldberg was absent from this particular broadcast.

Behar kicked off the conversation by remarking on the “busy and shockingly productive day in Washington,” drawing attention to the bipartisan effort surrounding the Epstein files.

Haines speculated that their release “might be the thing that breaks” former President Donald Trump, especially given some Republican dissenters, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Joy Behar and the hosts shared strong opinions on the issue.

Griffin highlighted a growing disconnect, stating that "the American public was ahead of where Congress was" in demanding the release of these files. Hostin emphasized the gravity of the situation, asserting, "These are the files from a child predator and a child predator ring. If we can’t be bipartisan on that, what can we be bipartisan on?"

The hosts talked about Congress’ vote to release the Epstein files.

The statements from The View did not sit well with the White House. Following the broadcast, spokesperson Abigail Jackson issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly, challenging the hosts and calling them “Trump-deranged wackos.”

Jackson's comments referenced House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, whose name was linked to a 2013 fundraising email sent by Epstein.

However, Jeffries has claimed he has "never met" Epstein and has no recollection of the email. Del. Stacey Plaskett also made headlines for replying to Epstein’s texts during a 2019 congressional hearing, prompting Jackson to demand, “What does The View have to say about that?”

Donald Trump has already signed the bill to release the Epstein files.

In response to the ongoing controversy, Trump announced on November 19 that he had signed legislation enabling the release of the Epstein files. In a Truth Social post, he stated, "I have just signed the bill to release the Epstein files," adding, "This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have!"

The new legislation instructs the Justice Department to publish all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials related to Epstein’s investigation and prosecution, according to an official House summary.

