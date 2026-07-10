White House Accidentally Insults J.D. Vance's Intelligence in Jaw-Dropping Mistake

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The White House found itself in an awkward situation after a social media response appeared to unintentionally insult Vice President J.D. Vance. The confusion unfolded after Vance delivered a speech in Milwaukee, Wis., on Wednesday, July 8, where he discussed benefit fraud and the Trump administration's efforts to crack down on abuse of government programs.

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Source: Fox News J.D. Vance used a large placard during a speech in Milwaukee to discuss a federal healthcare fraud case involving Markita Barnes.

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While addressing the crowd, Vance displayed a large placard featuring a photo of Markita Barnes, a Milwaukee woman who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March after being convicted in a federal healthcare fraud case. "Now, I want to be clear that the woman in the back did nothing wrong. But look at this woman in the front with the smug look and the Louis Vuitton bag," Vance said. He added, "A woman who quite literally stole from young mothers who needed prenatal care." However, viewers quickly noticed that the placard's glossy surface reflected the stage lights, making the image difficult to see both in person and on camera. As Vance urged the audience to "Look at this woman!" the camera footage failed to clearly capture the photo because of the glare.

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Vance pointing to picture obscured by light: Look at this woman. pic.twitter.com/gN02f1ZdtH — Acyn (@Acyn) July 8, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X

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White House Response Sparks Backlash

Source: MEGA The image on the placard was difficult to see because of glare, making it nearly invisible in the recorded video.

After journalist Acyn Torabi shared the unedited clip on X, the White House Rapid Response 47 account accused him of deliberately obscuring the image. "Your dumb a-- is shielding a criminal who stole $2.4 million in taxpayer-funded benefits meant to help at-risk pregnant women and women with young kids," the account posted. "She's spending the next decade in federal prison thanks to this Administration's relentless work to end the fraud." Critics quickly pointed out that the video had not been altered. "It was Vance who obscured her by placing the board the way he did," one social media user responded. "The White House essentially just called Vance a 'dumb a--.'"

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Vance pointing to picture obscured by light: Look at this woman. pic.twitter.com/gN02f1ZdtH — Acyn (@Acyn) July 8, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X

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Critics Defend the Journalist

Source: Fox News The White House Rapid Response 47 account accused journalist Acyn Torabi of altering the footage before realizing the video was unedited.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, also defended Torabi after the exchange gained attention online. "The White House called Acyn a 'dumb a--' for posting an unedited video of Vance and quoting him. Quality day all around for the WH comms shop," Filipkowski wrote.

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Your dumb ass is shielding a criminal who stole $2.4 million in taxpayer-funded benefits meant to help at-risk pregnant women and women with young kids.



She's spending the next decade in federal prison thanks to this Administration's relentless work to end the fraud. https://t.co/wZKOIHWQoz pic.twitter.com/vBTsSIoftF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2026 Source: @RapidResponse47/X

The Healthcare Fraud Case

Source: Markita Barnes/Facebook Markita Barnes was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of stealing more than $2.3 million from a Medicaid healthcare program.