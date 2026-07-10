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White House Accidentally Insults J.D. Vance's Intelligence in Jaw-Dropping Mistake

white house accidentally insults jd vance intelligence
Source: MEGA; Fox News

The White House appeared to accidentally insult J.D. Vance while defending his Milwaukee speech.

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July 10 2026, Updated 7:58 a.m. ET

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The White House found itself in an awkward situation after a social media response appeared to unintentionally insult Vice President J.D. Vance.

The confusion unfolded after Vance delivered a speech in Milwaukee, Wis., on Wednesday, July 8, where he discussed benefit fraud and the Trump administration's efforts to crack down on abuse of government programs.

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image of J.D. Vance used a large placard during a speech in Milwaukee to discuss a federal healthcare fraud case involving Markita Barnes.
Source: Fox News

J.D. Vance used a large placard during a speech in Milwaukee to discuss a federal healthcare fraud case involving Markita Barnes.

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While addressing the crowd, Vance displayed a large placard featuring a photo of Markita Barnes, a Milwaukee woman who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March after being convicted in a federal healthcare fraud case.

"Now, I want to be clear that the woman in the back did nothing wrong. But look at this woman in the front with the smug look and the Louis Vuitton bag," Vance said.

He added, "A woman who quite literally stole from young mothers who needed prenatal care."

However, viewers quickly noticed that the placard's glossy surface reflected the stage lights, making the image difficult to see both in person and on camera.

As Vance urged the audience to "Look at this woman!" the camera footage failed to clearly capture the photo because of the glare.

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Source: @Acyn/X
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White House Response Sparks Backlash

image of The image on the placard was difficult to see because of glare, making it nearly invisible in the recorded video.
Source: MEGA

The image on the placard was difficult to see because of glare, making it nearly invisible in the recorded video.

After journalist Acyn Torabi shared the unedited clip on X, the White House Rapid Response 47 account accused him of deliberately obscuring the image.

"Your dumb a-- is shielding a criminal who stole $2.4 million in taxpayer-funded benefits meant to help at-risk pregnant women and women with young kids," the account posted. "She's spending the next decade in federal prison thanks to this Administration's relentless work to end the fraud."

Critics quickly pointed out that the video had not been altered.

"It was Vance who obscured her by placing the board the way he did," one social media user responded. "The White House essentially just called Vance a 'dumb a--.'"

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Source: @Acyn/X
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Critics Defend the Journalist

image of The White House Rapid Response 47 account accused journalist Acyn Torabi of altering the footage before realizing the video was unedited.
Source: Fox News

The White House Rapid Response 47 account accused journalist Acyn Torabi of altering the footage before realizing the video was unedited.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, also defended Torabi after the exchange gained attention online.

"The White House called Acyn a 'dumb a--' for posting an unedited video of Vance and quoting him. Quality day all around for the WH comms shop," Filipkowski wrote.

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Source: @RapidResponse47/X

The Healthcare Fraud Case

image of Markita Barnes was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of stealing more than $2.3 million from a Medicaid healthcare program.
Source: Markita Barnes/Facebook

Markita Barnes was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of stealing more than $2.3 million from a Medicaid healthcare program.

Barnes, 33, was sentenced on March 17 to 121 months in federal prison after prosecutors said she stole $2,361,799.17 through a Medicaid program intended to provide healthcare benefits to at-risk pregnant women and families with young children.

“Following a two-week trial in November 2025, a federal jury convicted Barnes of ten counts of healthcare fraud, three counts of false statements related to healthcare matters, three counts of violating the anti-kickback statute, one count of attempting to obstruct a healthcare fraud investigation, one count of money laundering, and two counts of aggravated identity theft,” the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin's statement read.

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